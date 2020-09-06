Lady Bulldogs soccer
AURORA - The Lady Bulldog soccer team picked up an EIAC win at South Dearborn 3-2.
Lauren Gutzwiller scored off a shot outside the 18, assisted by Denise Davalos.
Davalos scored on a free kick from 30-yards out to push the lead to 2-0
Davalos then scored on a left footed volley, assisted by Caroline Kellerman.
South Dearborn came back with two goals late in the second half, but the Lady Bulldogs played stout defense to preserve the 3-2 win. Olive Cerniglia recorded 10 saves on the night.
North cross country
ST. LEON - North Decatur’s cross country teams competed in the East Central Invitational on Saturday.
For the girls, North was fourth in Division 2.
Jenna Walton led the Lady Chargers in fourth place with a time of 23:04.
Gracie Osting finished 12th in 25:01 followed by Paige Reisman 13th in 25:02, Addie Gauck 16th in a personal best 25:32, Ellie Cox 21st in 26:55, Lauren Holloway 26th in 28:54, Hannah Allen 27th in a personal best 29:06 and Paige Wesseler 32nd in 30:49.
For the boys, North took fifth overall in Division 2.
Aiden O’Dell ran a personal best 20:31 to finish 12th and lead the way for the Chargers. Charlie Kramer was 22nd in 21:29 followed by Brandan Gearhart 23rd in 21:34, Caleb Bowles 26th in 22:05, Adam Mack 28th in a personal best 22:21, Lance Nobbe 28th in 22:35, Owen Geis 30th in 23:05, Ryan Hancock 23:36, Jack Cathey 24:16, Chris Gauck 25:31, Ethan Neimeyer 25:34, Cameron Medsker 26:04 and Collin Bryant 26:39.
Lady Bulldog golf
GREENSBURG - Batesville faced Heritage Christian in an 18-hole event at North Branch Golf Course. The Lady Eagles knocked off Batesville 345-368.
Emma Weiler led the Lady Bulldogs with 77. Josie Meyer carded 85 followed by Tori Harpring 97, Rhea Miller 109 and Madelyn Pohlman 109.
Pirates soccer
The Greensburg Pirates traveled to Oldenburg on Saturday to take on the Twisters and fell 2-1. Oldenburg got the scoring started within the game's first 10 minutes. Greensburg, however controlled the possession for the majority of the first half and had a few scoring opportunities of their own, none being able to find the back of the net.
The second half started much the same way, with Oldenburg putting another goal in within the first five minutes of the half. The Pirates didn't deviate from the game plan and continued to possess and be patient until Sage O'Mara scored off of the Luke Hellmich assist to bring the score to 2-1.
Several more scoring chances followed for the Pirates in the game's final 15 minutes, but Greensburg was unable to capitalize. The Pirates move to 2-3 on the season.
GJHS cross country
The Greensburg Junior High School cross country teams traveled to Franklin on Saturday morning for a 15-team Invitational.
The Lady Pirates were the runner-up of the Grizzly Classic Cross Country Invitational. The Pirates finished sixth.
Lexyine Harris led the Greensburg girls as the Individual 2020 Grizzly Classic runner-up with a time of 11:51. Earning ribbons with Lexyine were teammates Tori Gauck placing 13th and Tiffani Gramman placing 18th out of more than 130 runners. Most of the girls ran season best times. Tori, Tiffani, Brooke Welsh, Anika Poling, Madisyn Morlan, Grace Schutte and Brianna Berkemeier all improved. Ann Marie Hackman dropped the most time by shedding 1:33 from her previous best.
The Pirates were led by Brayden Emery placing sixth and Paxton Harris earning seventh out of more than 130 runners. Brayden broke his career best time of 11:21 and Paxton ran a new season best time of 11:22. Many other Pirates ran season best times as well. Luke Hoeing, Chase Tekulve, Zack Blodgett, Alex Walden, Xavier Cassis, Brody Sanders and Luther Berkemeier all dropped time. Mason McNulty improved the most by dropping 51 seconds from his previous personal best.
