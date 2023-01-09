State champs honored

Ten years ago this March, the Greensburg boys basketball team won the Class 3A state title. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Greensburg Athletic Department will recognize the coaches and players of the 2013 state championship basketball team. This will take place at approximately 7 p.m. between the junior varsity and varsity games against Brown County.

High school basketball scores

MHC - boy (Friday and Saturday)

North Decatur 58, Hauser 45

Southwestern 68, South Decatur 64

Waldron 46, Southwestern 35

Triton Central 78, Morristown 54

North Decatur 66, Oldenburg 34

South Decatur 75, Edinburgh 58

Southwestern 75, Hauser 63

Triton Central 68, Waldron 54

MHC - girls (Saturday)

Southwestern 51, South Decatur 46

Triton Central 60, Waldron 29

EIAC - boy (Friday and Saturday)

Connersville 43, Greensburg 40

East Central 45, Rushville 30

Franklin County 55, Union County 53

Connersville 54, New Castle 48, OT

East Central 51, Ross (Ohio) 48

Greensburg 51, Shelbyville 42

Batesville 67, South Ripley 64

Lawrenceburg 44, South Dearborn 36

EIAC - girls (Friday and Saturday)

Batesville 52, South Ripley 35

Rising Sun 49, South Dearborn 41

Lawrenceburg 56, Switzerland 38

East Central 53, Rushville 36

Greensburg 64, Franklin County 55

Lady Bulldogs JV basketball

The junior varsity Lady Bulldogs defeated Jac-Cen-Del in the first round of the Ripley County Tournament 47-38.

Scoring for the Lady Bulldogs included Clare Saner 12 points, Marlee Obermeyer 12 points, Cora Roth 11 points, Lexiyne Harris 5 points, Lucy Abplanalp 5 points and Alyssa Nobbe 2 points.

Batesville fell to South Ripley 29-19 in the final game.

Scoring for the Lady Bulldogs included Claire Saner 5 points, Cora Roth 4 points, Grace Walter 4 points, Alyssa Nobbe 2 points, Lexiyne Harris 2 points and Marlee Obermeyer 2 points.

Lions "C" team

The Rushville Lions "C" Team was defeated by East Central 35-17.

Leading the charge for Rushville was Tristin Pease with 13 points. Jake Cunningham and Lorenzo Solfanelli each contributed two points. Rushville came on strong in the fourth quarter playing great defense and outscoring East Central, but it was a matter of too little too late. Rushville's next game will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at New Castle.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you