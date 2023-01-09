State champs honored
Ten years ago this March, the Greensburg boys basketball team won the Class 3A state title. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Greensburg Athletic Department will recognize the coaches and players of the 2013 state championship basketball team. This will take place at approximately 7 p.m. between the junior varsity and varsity games against Brown County.
High school basketball scores
MHC - boy (Friday and Saturday)
North Decatur 58, Hauser 45
Southwestern 68, South Decatur 64
Waldron 46, Southwestern 35
Triton Central 78, Morristown 54
North Decatur 66, Oldenburg 34
South Decatur 75, Edinburgh 58
Southwestern 75, Hauser 63
Triton Central 68, Waldron 54
MHC - girls (Saturday)
Southwestern 51, South Decatur 46
Triton Central 60, Waldron 29
EIAC - boy (Friday and Saturday)
Connersville 43, Greensburg 40
East Central 45, Rushville 30
Franklin County 55, Union County 53
Connersville 54, New Castle 48, OT
East Central 51, Ross (Ohio) 48
Greensburg 51, Shelbyville 42
Batesville 67, South Ripley 64
Lawrenceburg 44, South Dearborn 36
EIAC - girls (Friday and Saturday)
Batesville 52, South Ripley 35
Rising Sun 49, South Dearborn 41
Lawrenceburg 56, Switzerland 38
East Central 53, Rushville 36
Greensburg 64, Franklin County 55
Lady Bulldogs JV basketball
The junior varsity Lady Bulldogs defeated Jac-Cen-Del in the first round of the Ripley County Tournament 47-38.
Scoring for the Lady Bulldogs included Clare Saner 12 points, Marlee Obermeyer 12 points, Cora Roth 11 points, Lexiyne Harris 5 points, Lucy Abplanalp 5 points and Alyssa Nobbe 2 points.
Batesville fell to South Ripley 29-19 in the final game.
Scoring for the Lady Bulldogs included Claire Saner 5 points, Cora Roth 4 points, Grace Walter 4 points, Alyssa Nobbe 2 points, Lexiyne Harris 2 points and Marlee Obermeyer 2 points.
Lions "C" team
The Rushville Lions "C" Team was defeated by East Central 35-17.
Leading the charge for Rushville was Tristin Pease with 13 points. Jake Cunningham and Lorenzo Solfanelli each contributed two points. Rushville came on strong in the fourth quarter playing great defense and outscoring East Central, but it was a matter of too little too late. Rushville's next game will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at New Castle.
