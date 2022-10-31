JCD middle school hoops
Jac-Cen-Del's middle school boys basketball teams played in the South Ripley Invitational Saturday.
The seventh-grade Eagles won their first game of the season with a last second shot over Waldron 30-29.
For JCD, Will Meyer had 16 points followed by Conner Yeggy seven, Parker Pindell six and Sam Johnson one.
JCD fell to South Ripley 52-21 in the championship game. 7th grade JCD 21-South Ripley 52 final
For the Eagles, Pindell had six points followed by Yeggy five, Meyer five, Max Harrison two, Dylan Ricke two and Conner Patrick one.
The eight-grade Eagles defeated Milan 37-28.
For the Eagles, Darrin Grieshop led the way with 22 points followed by Blake Wagner eight, Brody Huff six and Beckham Comer two.
JCD lost to Batesville 61-45 in the championship game.
For JCD, Wagner tallied 18 points followed by Grieship 16, Neil Sullivan five, Huff four and Comer two.
BMS basketball
Batesville's seventh-grade boys basketball team traveled to South Ripley for a tournament Saturday. In game one, the Bulldogs lost to South Ripley Raiders 46-21. The Bulldogs got off to a slow start by only scoring two points the first five minutes of the game and many turnovers hurt the Bulldogs, but the team managed to keep it close until the middle of the second quarter when South Ripley went on a run. The Bulldogs trailed at half 23-6 and couldn't find themselves catching up the rest of the game. The Bulldogs were lead in scoring by Camden Kaiser with 10, Carson Meyer five, Jackson Peetz four and Eli Denni two.
In the second game, it was a total different outcome with the Bulldogs defeating Waldron 42-19. The Bulldogs showed great team effort and defensive and got out to an early lead by a score of 8-1 by the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs only gave up five more point in the half and took a 27-7 lead into the half. The Bulldogs continued to shoot the ball well and play sound defensive to pick up the first win of the season. The Bulldogs were lead in scoring by Kaiser with 14, Meyer six, Denni four, Peetz four, Brody Mauk four, Levi Hunt four, Winston Garret three, Max Walter two and Liam Wanger one.
The Bulldogs are now 1-1 on the season and face South Ripley Nov. 8 on the road before returning home Nov. 10 against St. louis.
The BMS eighth grade boys basketball team opened the season winning the South Ripley basketball tournament. The Bulldogs beat the host team South Ripley in the first game by a score of 42-33. Leading the Bulldogs in scoring was Carson Hartley with 15 points, James Hughes 13, Kamryn Holcomb six, Caleb Laker four and Braydin Hughes four.
In the championship game, the Bulldogs went up against Jac-Cen-Del and won the game by a score of 61-45. The game was a total team effort as the Bulldogs led the majority of the game. Leading the Dogs in scoring was James Hughes with 15 points, Hartley 12, Braydin Hughes 11, Holcomb six, Jevan Smith five, Cole Abrams five, Laker three, Matthew Maher two and Preston Blessing two. Ian Hixson and Isaac Weber chipped in with some great defense and rebounding.
The Bulldogs are now 2-0 on the season and will look to stay red hot as they travel back to South Ripley Nov. 8. On Nov. 10, the Bulldogs will have their home opener against St. Louis.
Milan ‘54 Hoosiers Museum
All donations made to the Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Endowment Fund through the Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) between now and Friday (Day of Giving) will be matched by the RCCF 50% on the dollar. Any amount you donate towards the Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Endowment Fund will receive the 50% match.
The Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Endowment Fund was established to provide a permanent endowment source for the Milan ’54 Hoosiers Museum.
To make a gift, please call the Ripley County Community Foundation at 812-933-1098 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and tell them that you wish to make a “Day of Giving” donation to the Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Fund #284. Debit and credit cards are accepted. You can also mail a check to the Ripley County Community Foundation, 13 East George Street Suite B, Batesville, IN 47006. Make your check out to Ripley County Community Foundation and in the memo line put “Milan ’54 Museum, Inc. Fund #284.” Please ensure that your check arrives by Nov. 4 to receive the 50% match.
