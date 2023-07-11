GJHS football
Greensburg Junior High School will hold its equipment pass out from 5 to 7 p.m. July 20 and 21 in the GJHS game gym. All interested in playing should show up at this time.
GJHS cross country
Any student interested in running cross country at Greensburg Junior High School should join in summer practices in the month of July. Practices will begin the second week in July 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday (July 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, 27). Athletes should be prepared to run with proper attire and a water bottle.
All incoming seventh and eighth graders interested in playing football at GJHS should attend summer workouts 8 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on the GJHS practice field. For more information, call John Rigney at 812-363-3639.
Aaron Kirchoff, Daily News
