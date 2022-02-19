BMS girls basketball
The Lady Bulldogs seventh-grade basketball team brought home another win by defeating South Dearborn 41-15.
Top scorers were Sydney Campbell and Ella King with nine points each. Mimi Smith added eight points. Nora Wiedeman contributed five points. Leigh Hertel and Claire Niese each had four points. Candy Shane chipped in with two points. The team is now 8-1.
The eighth-grade Lady Bulldogs suffered a tough loss against South Dearborn, 23-12. Lady Bulldogs played incredible team defense and stopped South Dearborn’s talented guard, but could not get shots to fall on the offensive end.
Leading scorers were Grace Walter with eight, Reesa Zimmerman with two, and Luers and Broshears each with one point. Lady Bulldogs pulled down 14 offensive boards and had seven steals in the game.
NDJH girls basketball
The seventh-grade Lady Chargers beat St. Mary’s 33-8, improving their record to 6-2.
For the Lady Chargers, Sophie Rohls had 12 points followed by Sarah Moeller nine, Miley Scudder four, Jewel Verseman four and Grace Nobbe four.
The eighth-grade Lady Chargers defeated St. Mary’s 35-22 to improve to 4-6 on the season.
For North, Jo Whitaker poured in 19 points followed by Shelby Zapfe four, Annie Waechter four, Kandall Hostkoetter three, Dot Robbins three and Libby Crawford two.
