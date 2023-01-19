BHS swimming
Batesville traveled to East Central to compete against a solid Trojan team. East Central won the dual for the boys 131-52 and for the girls 147-33.
Winning for the Bulldogs were Will Johnson in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke; Ciaran Tyrer in the 100 butterfly; and the 200 medley relay team of Johnson, Tyrer, Emi Lopez and Matt Tekulve.
Top finishers for the Lady Bulldogs included Isabel Raab third in the 50 freestyle and Sarah Bedel third in the 100 freestyle.
Batesville is at Southwestern (Hanover) Thursday with a 6 p.m. start time.
Lady Bulldogs JV
The Lady Bulldogs junior varsity improved to 10-7 on the season with a 34-29 win over South Dearborn and a 27-22 win over Hauser.
Against Hauser, Lexiyne Harris led Batesville with 12 points. Claire Saner finished with nine points. Grace Walter added three points. Marlee Obermeyer chipped in with two points and Cora Roth scored one point.
Against South Dearborn, Harris scored nine points followed by Roth eight, Lucy Abplanalp five, Walter four, Obermeyer three, Saner three and Addy Fledderman two.
Bulldogs wrestling
The Bulldog wrestling team closed the regular season with a 51-24 loss to Indiana School for the Deaf. With only six wrestlers competing, the Bulldogs won 4-of-6 matches by pin. AJ Dance, Damien Dance, Andrew Jones, and Max Amberger came away with pins.
The Bulldogs dual record falls to 8-22 to close the season. The Bulldogs will travel to South Dearborn to compete in sectionals Jan. 28.
State champs honored
Ten years ago this March, the Greensburg boys basketball team won the Class 3A state title. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Greensburg Athletic Department will recognize the coaches and players of the 2013 state championship basketball team. This will take place at approximately 7 p.m. between the junior varsity and varsity games against Brown County.
ND to honor Lady Chargers
On Saturday, Jan. 28, North Decatur will be recognizing the 30th Anniversary of the Lady Chargers’ 1992-93 sectional championship team. This will take place between the boys junior varsity and varsity games against East Central.
BMS basketball
The Lady Bulldogs seventh grade basketball team fell to Shelbyville 25-19. Batesville had 14 steals in the contest. Molly Gesell led with six steals and Hailee Weisenbach had three steals. Laken Obermeyer, Gesell and Weisenbach each had four rebounds. Caitlin Raver and Jersey Trenkamp each had two rebounds.
On offense, Gesell led all scorers with 10 points. Kaitlyn Raver had seven points. Weisenbach and Leah Meyer each had one point. The Bulldogs are 3-1.
The eighth grade Lady Bulldogs knocked off Shelbyville 32-23.
For Batesville, Maddie Haskamp finished with eight points followed by Kaylin Kathman seven and Sydney Campbell six.
JCD basketball
Jac-Cen-Del’s seventh grade basketball team defeated visiting Hauser 32-30.
For JCD, Will Meyer tallied 10 points, three blocks and one assist. Conner Yeggy added eight points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist. Parker Pindell had four points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Aiden Maloney added four points, four rebounds, one block and one steal. Sam Johnson had four points and six rebounds and Conner Patrick finished with two points and one rebound.
JCD’s eighth grade won 50-34.
Blake Wagner led the Eagles with 16 points followed by Darian Grieshop nine, Kingston Buckler eight, Brody Huff seven, Beckham Comer four, Neil Sullivan four and Logan Meyer two.
BHS freshman
The Batesville boys freshman team ended the season on a 3-game win streak by beating Greensburg 45-42, Rushville 40-32 and Milan 39-29.
In the Rushville game, Owen Enneking led the team with 12 points, while Ethan Schneider added 10.
In the game against Milan, Landon Raver led the team with 15 points, with Ethan Schneider adding 10 points again.
