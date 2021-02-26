Soccer signups
Spring soccer registration for the Decatur County Soccer Club ends March 8.
The season consists of six games, from April 17 until May 22. There’s no travel.
Team are co-ed for ages 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U.
Cost is $45 per player. Register at DecaturCountySoccer.com
BRMS wrestling
The BRMS wrestling team dropped to 4-1 on the season with a 65-48 loss to Triton Central. Winning for the the Cubs were Briggs Tackett, Quinn Barada, Sam Pavey, Casey Monroe, Gage Robinson, Coltin Bergen, Caleb Amos, Jordan Collins and Ayden Bates. Winning extra matches were Blake Hunt and Briggs Tackett.
ND sectional tickets
North Decatur has been given 400 vouchers for its boys sectional game Tuesday at Milan. Varsity players will be given four vouchers each. The remaining vouchers will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Monday morning from the high school office.
Tickets are $6. The game against South Ripley tips at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
