Lady Lion golf
In a three-team golf match, the Lady Lions golf team fell to Blue River Valley and Wapahani.
Wapahani carded a team total 203 followed by BRV 205 and Rushville 216. shooting 216 to 205 and 203 respectively.
For the Lady Lions, Isabella Wilson led the way with 48.
Claire Waits was next with 54 and Emilee Jackman was one shot back with 55.
Emma Tressler and Megan Alexander both finished with 59.
“I’m so proud of how the girls played. We shot a season best 216 tonight. Conditions were tough, but the girls persevered and played really well. We have a few days off before our next match on Monday of next week. Chipping and putting will continue to be our focus,” Coach Brown said.
The Lady Lions will next be in action Monday at home against Batesville, Morristown and Oldenburg academy.
JCD middle school soccer
Jac-Cen-Del’s middle school soccer team was defeated by Southwestern (Hanover) 3-2.
For the young Eagles, Neil Sulivan had one goal and four shots, Conner Yeggy one goal and two shots, Carson Comer two assist and two shots, Parker Pindell two shots, Brody Huff one shot, Berkley Williams seven stops, Warren Boor four stops, Aiden Maloney two stops and Noah Lienberger 15 saves.
NDJH volleyball
The Lady Chargers’ eighth grade volleyball team defeated St. Louis 25-20, 25-21 to move to 1-1 on the season.
BRMS cross country
The Benjamin Rush Middle School cross country teams hosted Greensburg on Thursday in the first race for the BRMS harriers.
The BRMS girls started their season with a victory over Greensburg by the score of 21-39. Lexiyne Harris took the victory in the girls race in a time of 12:16. Following Harris were four Lady Cub runners led by Mikayla Herbert second, Melaney Mahan third, Josie Corn fourth, and Kiara Flannery fifth. Kendra Jacobs and Jentri Wallace finished seventh and eighth respectively. McKenna Norris ran to a 10th place finish. Lexi Keith finished 17th and Stormie Degner finished 18th.
For the boys, Greensburg prevailed 27-28. Greensburg’s Quinten Walker took the overall victory in a time of 12:00. Logan Jacobs led the way for the Cubs finishing second. Nathan King finished fourth and Brody Egerton fifth. Grant Cameron ran to an eighth place finish with Caleb Schelle taking ninth. Kyle Jacobs was 14th. David Hull finished 16th. Hunter Evans brought home a 19th place finish.
BMS volleyball
The Batesville seventh grade volleyball team defeated Greendale 25-15, 25-7. Leading all servers was Ella Weber with 21-for-21 from the line earning 20 points. Brooke Wilhelm contributed 13 points with seven aces. Ella King, Leigh Hertel, Sydney Campbell added two points each. From the front row, Campbell had three kills. Ellie Westerweld, Hertel, Weber, Caitlyn Fox, Claire Niese, and Wilhelm had one kill each. Also contributing to the win were Eliza Weiler, Alexis Gallagher, Katie Wirth, and Madi Meyer with solid play.
The eighth grade team (3-0) defeated Greendale in three sets 18-25, 25-12, 15-12.
Grace Walter was the top server of the match scoring 17 points including eight aces in 22 attempts. Walter also led the front line attack pounding seven kills, while Addison Luers and Reesa Zimmerman each chipped in with four. Ava Walsman had two shots land for a kill while Anya Richey picked up one kill at the net. Briley Broshears and Macy Young played some quality minutes for the team.
