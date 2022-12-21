JCD basketball
Jac-Cen-Del hosted St. Mary’s of Greensburg in basketball action Monday. The visiting Knights won the seventh grade game 36-22.
For the Eagles, Will Meyer tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and one block. Sam Johnson added four points and six rebounds. Aiden Maloney had three points and two rebounds. Parker Pindell added five rebounds and four assists. Conner Yeggy had two steals and one rebound. Conner Patrick had one steal.
JCD won the eighth grade contest 46-30.
For the Eagles, Blake Wagner scored 23 points followed by Darian Grieshop eight, Neil Sullivan five, Beckham Comer four, Logan Meyer two, Brody Huff two and Kingston Buckler two.
BMS basketball
The Batesville boys eighth grade team hosted the Harrison Wildcats Tuesday. The Bulldogs were down 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, but were able to shake off the slow start to take a 25-16 lead at the half.
The Dogs managed to stretch that lead to 40-24 at the end of the third quarter before finishing the game with a final score of 46-31. Scoring for the Bulldogs included Cole Abrams with 10 points, Kamryn Holcomb seven, James Hughes seven, Braydin Hughes seven, Caleb Laker five, Carson Hartley five, Isaac Weber two, Preston Blessing two and Ian Hixon one.
The victory now gives the Bulldogs a record of 14-3 as they head into the Christmas break.
The seventh grade team won a thriller against Harrison Wildcats in double overtime. The first half of the game started out very slow as both teams were struggling to score. The Bulldogs fell behind early with only scoring two points in the first quarter. After struggling off the jitters and emotions, the Bulldogs were able to close out the first half tied 10-10.
The action started to pick up the second half, as both teams came alive. The Bulldogs stepped up the defensive with Winnie Garrett having a hug block that sparked the defensive and Jackson Peetz hit a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to put the Bulldogs up by five going into the fourth quarter. Harrison stepped up the defensive of pressure and was able to tie the game late and eventually took the lead with about 20 seconds left. Batesville called a time-up to set a play and Carson Meyer hits a great shot to send the game into overtime. 27-27. The Bulldogs once again had to battle in overtime and once again found themselves trailing by two. The Bulldogs were able to get the ball back with little time and found Meyer open to tie the game to send into double overtime. Once again late the game tied, the bulldogs hit a 3-pointer to eventually seal up the win, 41-38.
The Bulldogs were lead in scoring by Carson Meyer with 15 points followed by Levi Hunt 11, Jackson Peetz nine, Camden Kaiser three, Levi Denni two and Winnie Garrett one. The Bulldogs are now 10-7 heading into Christmas break.
BRMS Lady Cubs
The Benjamin Rush Middle School seventh-grade Lady Cubs traveled to Union County Thursday and fell 25-4. Scoring for the Lady Cubs was Dayday Butler three and Lacey Chase one. The Lady Cubs are next in action at home against Eastern Hancock Jan. 4.
BHS freshman
The Batesville freshman Bulldogs hosted Milan, Jac-Cen-Del and Hauser for the annual tournament.
Batesville played Hauser in first game and won 44-30. Ethan Schneider led the team with 15 points with Owen Enneking added 13 points.
In the finals, the Bulldogs struggled to find their rhythm on offense, which led to a 33-15 defeat. Lincoln Garrett led the Bulldogs with seven points. JCD won the invitational title.
The Bulldogs are 4-5 and play Jan. 5 at Connersville.
