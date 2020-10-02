BRMS cross country
The BRMS cross country teams traveled to Union County to compete in an invitational meet on Wednesday. The girls' race was up first on the schedule. Rushville's Mikayla Herbert took fourth place to lead the way for the Lady Cubs. Following Mikayla for BRMS were Carly Senour 13th, Jentri Wallace 21st, Brooke Means 33rd, Jorja Ellis 34th, Cierra Christmas 37th and Lacie Madden 38th. The Lady Cubs finished fifth as a team.
The Cubs had a dominant performance taking three of the top five spots. Hunter Parmerlee raced to victory with a time of 11:18. Isaac Schelle ran a great race to secure a runner-up finish. Wyatt Jacobs also had a great performance finishing in fifth place. Also contributing to the BRMS victory were Isaac Krodel 12th, Dustin King 15th, Jacob Lilly 19th, and Logan Jacobs 21st.
BRMS also dominated amongst the reserve competitors as Mason Mosburg, Trent Gossett, and David Hull took the top three spots respectively. The Cubs took their third invitational victory of the year as their 35 points were 33 better than second place finishing Richmond.
Pirate tennis
The Pirate tennis team picked up wins over Columbus East 4-1, Lawrenceburg 5-0, Milan 5-0 and Southwestern 5-0.
ND girls cross country
The North Decatur Lady Chargers finished sixth in the Greensburg Invitational on Thursday night to complete the regular season for the 2020.
Finishers for the Lady Chargers included Jenna Walton 14th in 21:56, Addie Gauck 39th in 24:56, Gracie Osting 44th in 26:04, Lauren Holloway 48th in 26:35, Ellie Cox 51st in 26:50, Hannah Allen 54th in 27:15, Paige Wesseler 57th in 28:37 and Philomenia Niese 64th in 33:21.
SD cross country
At the Greensburg Invitational, the Lady Cougars finished fourth and the Cougars placed eighth.
Leading the Lady Cougars was 23rd Kate Hamilton 23:20 followed by 25th Bridget Nobbe 23:40, 26th Emma Gatewood 23:41, 38th Brayley Sundal 24:52, 43rd Elizabeth Flessner 25:44 (personal best), 46th Addison Baltus 26:22 (season best), 47th Ali Boilanger 26:33, 49th Abigail Collins 26:37 (season best), 55th Clair Schoettmer 27:29 and 63rd Sami Storm 33:06.
Trevor Newby tied his season best to lead the Cougars in 21st in 18:38 followed by Tyler Hibberd 47th in 20:32, Jack Hamilton 50th in 20:39, Chase Kalli 53rd in 21:05, Bradley Walling 56th in 21:09, Terry Redelman 65th in 21:56 (personal best), Damian Jackson 67th in 22:08, Josh Shouse 71st in 23:10, Donovan Hale 72nd in 23:12, Conner Newby 75th in 24:37, Joe Lee 79th in 31:02 and Griffey Storm 80th32:54 (personal best).
Batesville cross country
GREENSBURG - Batesville won the team titles for the girls and boys at the Greensburg Invitational.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Ava Hanson continued to lead the way and came in second (20:16) followed by Sophie Myers placed fifth (20:30), Maria Lopez sixth (20:32), Lily Pinckley eighth, Megan Allgeier ninth, Madison Rahschulte 10th and Trysta Vierling 12th.
On the JV side for the girls, Batesville was led by Carley Pride in first (22:56) followed by Katie Olsen second, Sarah Ripperger third, Ella Moster fifth, Jen Dodge sixth, Jada Eisert ninth and Hope Kroen 10th.
For the boys, Batesville led the meet with the one/two punch of Benjamin Moster (16:59) and Ean Loichinger (17:14). Eli Loichinger was ninth (18:09), Dillon Murray in 16th (18:27), Landon Gutzwiller (missing a PR by a second...18:41) 22nd with Kyler Daulton close behind in 28th and Luke Nuhring placing 44th.
Placing ninth in the JV race was Sean Callahan.
