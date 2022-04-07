Lady Lions tennis
The Lady Lions tennis team lost in their season opener to visiting Tri 3-2. Leading the way for the team was Audrey Gulley at No. 1 singles, defeating her opponent in three sets.
The Lady Lions (1-1) knocked off Union County 5-0.
Audrey Gulley won at No. 1 singles. Isabella Wilson won at No. 2 singles and Jin Calaf won at No. 3 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Cora Emory and Janne Vogel and the #2 doubles team of Mallory McDaniel and Jade Edwards posted straight set victories.
Lady Twisters tennis
The Lady Twisters traveled to Hauser to battler the Lady Jets on the courts. Oldenburg topped the Jets 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, Isabel Price (OA) defeated Bella Kips (H) 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Evelyn Vanderpohl (OA) defeated Lydia Jordan (H) 6-1, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Addyson Barriger (H) defeated Kloie Lehman (OA) 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Evenly Storms and Mimi Wilder (OA) defeated Gabby Johns and Charlie Clavn (H) 6-0, 6-0. The No. 2 team of Mary Hunter and Emma Back (OA) defeated Mattie Foster and Gracie Blair (H) 6-1, 6-1.
The JV Twisters swept the Lady Jets with Alyssa Wanstrath, Kenlee Martin sweeping the singles and doubles.
The Lady Twisters will head south to Sellersburg to battle in the Silver Creek Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Lions baseball
Rushville fell at home to South Dearborn on Thursday by the final of 5-0. Rushville's Bryce Berkemeier had two singles and Keegan Bowles added a single.
Lady Lions softball
The Lady Lions rallied from an 8-0 deficit to Cambridge City Lincoln to win 11-8.
Rushville scored a run in the fourth as Grace Muir drove in Kara Chandler. In the fifth, Belle Gossett singled in two runs. Stacey Roberts drove in Molly Zachery in the sixth inning to make it 8-4.
In the seventh, the Lady Lions plated seven runs. The Lady Lions tallied singles by Muir, Shepherdson, Roberts, and Meyers, and Gossett in that inning with Shepherdson and Roberts both totaling two hits on the evening.
Stacey Roberts picked up the win in the circle, allowing three hits and striking out six.
