Lady Chargers hoops news
Due to North Decatur’s varsity gym renovation not projected to be complete by Nov. 12, the Lady Chargers’ varsity and junior varsity basketball games against Batesville scheduled for that day have been moved to Batesville. The JV game will tip at 6 p.m.
North Decatur sports passes will be accepted that evening at Batesville.
JCD hoops
On Thursday, the seventh and eighth grade Eagles hosted the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis won the seventh-grade contest 26-18.
For JCD, Will Meyer scored seven points. Parker Pindell and Conner Yeggy both had four points and Aiden Maloney added two points.
In the eighth-grade game, the Cardinals won 46-41.
Blake Wagner led the Eagles with 17 points followed by Neil Sullivan 10, Darian Grieshop seven, Brody Huff three, Beckham Comer two and Kinston Buckler two.
