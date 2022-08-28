BHS volleyball
The Lady Bulldogs defeated Connersville in three sets 25-15, 25-22 and 25-16 in varsity volleyball action Saturday.
In the junior varsity match, Batesville knocked off the Lady Spartans 25-15 and 25-6. Leading in serves were Addison Luers 15-of-15 with four aces and Grace Walter 18-of-18 with eight aces. Molly Meer handed out 11 assists. Ava Walsman led in serve received and Lydia Haskamp had five kills.
Batesville's varsity fell to EIAC foe East Central in five sets 25-23, 18-25, 15-25, 26-24 and 15-13.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Laney Walsman served 18-of-18 with five aces. Cayman Werner served 19-of-20 with three aces. Maggie Wilson finished serving 12-of-13 with five aces. Werner added 13 kills and Reesa Zimmerman had 10 kills. Grace Walter had four blocks and Ava Powner handed out 22 assists.
In junior varsity action, Batesville fell in three sets 25-13, 24-25 and 15-5.
For Batesville, Ava Walsman and Addison Luers were 100 percent from the serving line. Sarah Bedel and Molly Meer each had three kills. Addison Luers had six assists.
Batesville's "C" team had a victory over East Central 25-17 and 25-24.
For Batesville, Kate Bauer led the team in serving with three aces to go with four kills. Sarah Bedel and Kate Bauer led the team in serve receives. Cora Roth led the team in setting with seven assists.
BHS tennis
The Batesville tennis team hosted Centerville Saturday and came away with a 5-0 win.
At No. 1 singles, Batesville's Cael Rahe defeated Alex Wandersee 6-4, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Batesville's Jaden Smith knocked off Bryson Hale 6-0, 6-3. Batesville's Sam Johnson won the No. 3 singles match 7-5, 6-3 over Jayden Saylor.
At No. 1 doubles, Batesville's Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy shut out Brady Moore and Joe Martin 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Batesville's Lyle Oesterling and Alec Bunselmeier blanked Kale Creech and Kyson Wright 6-0, 6-0.
The Bulldogs move to 5-1 on the year.
GJHS football
Greensburg eighth grade football team traveled to Lawrenceburg Saturday and fell to the young Tigers 30-16.
The Pirates scored on a pass from Ethan Bishop to Sam Abplanalp for the first touchdown. A 2-point conversion passed to Logan Simpson from Ethan Bishop was good. Greensburg's second touchdown came on a Bishop pass to Myles McKinsey. Bishop passed to Simpson for the other 2-point conversion.
GJHS volleyball
The eighth grade volleyball team defeated visiting South Dearborn in two sets 25-15 and 25-9. The Lady Pirates were on fire from the service line with Emma Herbert serving four aces followed by Grace Moore with six aces, Victoria Stier with five aces and Kirley Lowe with two aces. The team passed well and played well defensively. During set two the girls really came through with their offense. With one kill each was Emma Herbert, Victoria Stier, Jenna Richards and Riley Springmeyer.
The seventh-grade Lady Pirates defeated South Dearborn in two sets 25-15 and 25-15. Serving had a great night with Alivia Weber going 14-of-16 with eight aces and Brooklyn White with seven points and four aces. Great defensive action at the net with Addie Bennett, Alivia Weber, Izzie Bruce, Scarlet Schoettmer, and Kylee Powers. Greensburg passed at an 88 percent rate for the evening, led by Madison Weldishofer, Audra Gehl and Aubree Barnes-Pettit. Team setting was 93 percent from Carly Greiwe and Kendall Mathews.
