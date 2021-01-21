OA grad breaks Purdue record
Purdue senior Curt Eckstein broke the 3,000-meter school record this past weekend when the Boilermakers track and field team opened the 2021 indoor season at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Eckstein, who is an Oldenburg Academy graduate, set the Purdue record with a time of 7 minutes, 59.30 seconds in the 3,000-meter run. He broke the record by 1.37 seconds.
Eckstein already held the fifth-fastest time in school history in the 3,000 and bested his previous-best time by more than five seconds. He placed second overall in the race.
Purdue is back in action at 10:30 a.m. Saturday when it travels to in-state rival Indiana. The Boilermakers are scheduled to compete against Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State and Northwestern at Harry Gladstein Fieldhouse.
Rushville "C" team
The Lion "C" team hosted the Connersville Spartans on Wednesday and lost a close game 40-35. Leading the way for the Lions was Keegan Bowles with 22 points. Kane Thompson finished with six points and Chase Woolf had three.
The Lions are back in action Saturday morning in the first round of the EIAC tournament against Franklin County.
North 8th-grade girls
The Lady Charger eighth-grade basketball team opened the season with a 29-17 victory at Jac-Cen-Del. Leading the Lady Chargers in scoring was Kelsey Haley with seven points. Madi Allen and Clare Kinker following up with six each. Hannah Gorrell and Ally Whitaker added four each, while Laney Saunders chipped in with two.
Leading scorers for the Eagles were Kelsey Borgman with 12 and Sophia Sullivan with four.
JCD 7th-grade girls
The Lady Eagles pulled out a 26-12 win against North Decatur. Jac-Cen-Del was led by Cheyenne Cullen with 17 points followed by Brooklyn Simon with six and Lexie Bailey with three.
Jo Whitaker scored eight to lead the Chargers.
Commented
