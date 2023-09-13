GJHS volleyball
The Greensburg Junior High School seventh grade volleyball team was victorious over Franklin County in two sets 25-18 and 25-24.
The team’s serve reception was better along with transitioning, according to Coach Burkhart. Top servers were Peyzlee Ferdinand with 10 points and four aces. Mallory Bruner added nine points and four aces. Setting from Sophie Buening and Peyzlee Ferdinand was at 89 percent. Offensively, Alivia Bishop and Zoey Schaufert both had three spikes. Great passing from Lila Agee, Abby Porter, Emma Burkhart, Mila Dehoff, and Maddie Condon, Coach Burkhart added.
GJHS soccer
Greensburg's junior high soccer team picked up a win over Jennings County.
After the Panthers put the first point on the board, GJHS eighth grader Wyatt Yake quickly answered back with a goal of his own. While the Panthers kept the defense of Bryson Gurley, Aiden Tuttle, and Jayden Snyder on their toes, Yake swooped in to score his second goal of the game. Next came a quick assist from Harry Wu to Parker Yake for the goal, putting the Pirates in front 3-2 at the half.
As the second half began, Parker Yake wasted no time in sailing the ball high into the net to score the fourth goal for the Pirates. After a tense crawling save at the goal line by keeper Eric Witkemper, Wyatt Yake sailed his third and final score into the net.
Thanks to several stops by Witkemper and some late-game pressure by Lexi Weber, Lilli Buzzard, Kelsey Wentzel, and Hazel Jones, the Pirates kept the Panthers from scoring for the remainder of the game, sealing a 5-1 victory for their eleventh overall win this season.
BMS volleyball
The Batesville Middle School seventh grade volleyball team fell to St. Louis in three sets 18-25, 25-23 and 15-7.
The eighth grade team won in two sets 25-11 and 25-15.
Katie Wilhelm and Abby Miller each scored seven service points to lead the team recording 5 and 3 aces respectively. Ellie Walke was 7-of-7 serving with five points including two aces. Isabel Meyer tallied five points including the final four of Set 2.
Molly Gesell connected on 9-of-11 spikes, earning five kills, while Maggie Jelinek knocked in four kills in five swings at the net. Wilhelm chipped in with seven good spikes, including three kills, while Madi Dierckman was 6-of-7 with two kills in the front line.
The team's record improves to 7-2.
St. Mary's cross country
The St. Mary's cross country team traveled to Muscatatuck Park for the Jennings County Invitational Monday.
The girls finished second place overall, missing first by only two points. Josie Slaven (14:09) placed second overall. The Lady Knights had four runners in the Top 10: Kelsey Slaven (14:32, 7th), Caitlyn Kendall (15:13, 8th), Josie Wenning (15:23, 9th), and Frankie Fry (16:01, 10th).
Kylie Harpring (17:26) took 18th and Harper Kinsey (19:39) finished 24th.
The boys took fourth as a team. Fletcher Hash (13:38) led the Knights with an 11th place finish. Nolan Hash (14:09) and Conner Bedel (14:13) took 15th and 16th. Maxwell Gauck (15:53), Nolan Wells (16:00), and Landen Fuel (16:08) came away with 22nd-24th place finishes.
Henry Schutte (17:58) rounded out the boys' varsity roster with a 34th place.
The Lady Knights had five girls in the open race, all finishing in the Top 10. Zoe Curd (18:26) took fifth place. Tessa Hersely (18:31) finished sixth. Alex Fry (19:50) claimed seventh. Sydney Fry (19:54) brought home eighth, and Maya Kress (25:16) was ninth.
BRMS cross country
The Benjamin Rush Middle School cross country team hosted the Rushville Invitational Saturday. The girls' race was won by Josie Slaven of St. Mary's (Greensburg) in a time of 12:14. She led the Knights team to a convincing victory over second place Mt. Vernon.
The Lady Cub runners were led by Jasmine Isaacs as she finished 18th. Following Jasmine were Lexi Grayson 20th, Aubree Worley 26th, Maggie Wicker 27th and Ava Nigh 28th. The Lady Cubs finished 5th as a team.
The boys' race was won by Mt. Vernon's Landon Dayhoff in a time of 10:25. Mt. Vernon was also victorious as a team as they took seven of the top 10 spots to win convincingly over Centerville.
BRMS was led by Hudson Schutz as he earned a spot as an event medalist with a fifth place run. Following Hudson were Brady Martz 21st, Joe Richards 22nd, Mason Parmerlee 23rd, Ian Branson 27th, John Wehr 31st and Nathaniel Ditman 32nd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.