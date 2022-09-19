GJHS volleyball
Greensburg's seventh-grade volleyball team won the team championship in the 4-team tournament at Shelbyville Saturday. Greensburg won the first match over Shelbyville in two sets 25-13 and 25-20 and defeated Greenfield in the championship game 25-11 and 25-18.
According to Coach Burkhart, the team played very well picking up several digs and tips. Their spirit and determination were evident. Top servers for the day were Alivia Weber with 23 and 14 aces and Brooklyn White with 18 and 10 aces. The net play was aggressive and played very well by Aubrie Barnes-Pettit, Addie Bennett, Alivia Weber, Scarlett Schoettmer, Jo Jo Zachary, Izzy Bruce, and Kylee Powers. The setters for the day were top notch in Carly Greiwe and Kendall Mathews. Passing with 90 percent were Madison Weldishofer, Audra Gehl, Brooklyn White, Aubrie-Barnes-Pettit and Alivia Weber.
Volley for Hope
The OA volleyball team will have a gift card raffle and collection to benefit a local family in need, the Noah Haessig family. Noah is a recent Milan High School graduate who had a motorcycle accident last year; he is still in therapy and will require additional surgeries.
Raffle tickets will be sold this week at school and Thursday at the Hillenbrand Family Feldhaus when the Lady Twisters take on Milan. The JV match begins at 5:30 p.m. Following the match, there will be a drawing followed by the varsity match.
Donations may be made by cash or check on the night of the game or by Venmo (@Oldenburg-Academy) to our Finance department. Please be sure to indicate "Volley for Hope" on checks and Venmo donations. There are two gift card baskets: the first is valued at $70 and tickets are $1; the second is valued at more than $360, and tickets are $5.
St. Mary's cross country
St. Mary's cross country teams participated in an invitational with more than 30 schools at Brown County Saturday. Alaina Bedel and Braylon Brancamp broke the boys' and girls' school records.
The girls took 12th overall with Alaina Bedel (11:57 PR-new school record) placing 17th in a sea of more than 200 runners. Josie Wenning (12:55 PR), Makayla Kieffer (13:05 PR), Frankie Fry (13:16 PR) and Raegan Abplanalp (13:18 PR) all shaved around a minute from their personal best times. Katie Fisse (13:20) and Josie Slaven (13:21 PR) had a close race to the finish in the varsity race for St. Mary's.
The boys came away in 23rd overall with Braylon Brancamp (10:58 PR-new school record) leading the Knights. Conner Bedel (12:14 PR) and Fletcher Hash (12:24 PR) cut down about 40 seconds off their personal best times. Landen Fuel (13:32 PR) ran close to a minute faster than his personal best. Carson Kendall (13:39 SB) had a great race, shaving almost a minute off his season best time. Nolan Wells (13:50 PR) raced more than a minute faster than his personal best. Charles Cornett (14:32) finished out the Knights roster in the boys varsity race.
Kelsey Slaven (13:39 PR) placed an impressive eighth overall in the girls JV race while Caitlyn Kendall (14:07 PR) claimed 19th overall. Kylie Harpring (15:35), Harper Kinsey (16:30 PR) and Mackenzie Lohrum (17:29) rounded out the St. Mary's JV roster for the girls race.
Maxwell Gauck shaved more than a minute off his time finishing in 15:51PR in the boys JV race.
BRMS cross country
The BRMS cross country teams traveled to Moores Hill Saturday for the South Dearborn Invitational. Rushville's Josie Corn celebrated her birthday by winning the girls' race in a time of 12:14. The Lady Cubs finished second as a team. Also contributing to the strong team effort were Kiara Flannery 14th, Kendra Jacobs 18th, Melaney Mahan 19th, Layla Denney 31st, McKenna Norris 38th, and Jasmine Isaacs 43rd.
In reserve action, it was Emily Rouse leading the way in ninth, Elise Cain 11th, Aubree Worley 13th, and Maggie Wicker 14th.
The BRMS boys were missing three of their six runners on Saturday, but had great performances by the three individuals that competed as each recorded personal best times. Grant Cameron earned a medal finishing fifth. Brady Martz was 25th and Joe Richards was 51st.
GJHS cross country
Saturday morning, the Greensburg Junior High Cross Country teams traveled to Nashville to participate in the 20th annual Brown County Eagle Classic Invitational. The boys placed 16th out of 34 participating schools and the girls placed 18th out of 33 participating schools.
The Pirates were led by Quinton Walker, who placed 18th out of a total of 218 runners. Walker set a new career PR of 10:40.2 making him the sixth fastest eighth grader in school history. Next up was Jackson Tekulve who broke the 12 minute barrier for the first time and is now the third fastest sixth grader in school history.
The following four Pirates ran personal best times, all qualifying for the state meet. Ethan Clifford, Henry Corya, Mason McNulty, and Brody Sanders all shed at least 20 seconds or more to extend the boys team season an extra week. Jack Bennett shed the most time by dropping more than a minute and breaking 14:00 for the first time.
The Lady Pirates were also PR stars dropping significant time. Madeline Risher led the girls with a 49th place finish out of 214 total runners. Following Risher were four Lady Pirates Lulu Webb, Eleanor Davis, Sophie Buening and Haleigh Stewart all running state qualifying times under 14 minutes. Other large improvements came from Tensley Brewsaugh and Emma O'Sullivan both running sub 15 for the first time this season. O'Sullivan shed the most time by dropping 1:28 from her previous best.
The JV girls also ran outstanding times. Jesse Harper, Ella Kate Stewart, Maddie Brewsaugh, Mickinzi Hollin, and Anastasia Ridzon all dropped nearly a minute or more from their previous best times. Ridzon improved the most by dropping more than four minutes.
