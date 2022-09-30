BMS volleyball
The Batesville Middle School seventh grade volleyball team won an exciting and close game to win the SEI tournament against Greendale 25-24 and 25-20. Both sets were close throughout. Either team could have won, but the Lady Bulldogs played tough and played well to pull out the thrilling win, according to Coach Ehrman.
Top scorers were Katie Wilhelm with seven points including five aces. Leah Meyer and Ellie Walke both had six points with one ace. Jersey Trenkamp served three points with a pair of aces. Madi Dierkman and Molly Gesell both chipped in two points with one ace.
Molly Gesell had four kills. Jersey Trenkamp, Katie Wilhelm, and Leah Meyer all had two kills. Madi Dierckman and Jolene Dirkhising each had a kill in the win. Abby Miller and Isabelle Meyer had exceptional passing, according to Coach Ehrman. Cora Miller, Isabelle Meyer, Payton Yorn and Marley Denning all contributed to the win.
The BMS eighth grade team completed the Lady Bulldogs sweep by defeating East Central in the championship game 25-12 and 25-7.
"This is this team's second SEI Championship and undefeated season in their young volleyball careers. Wow, what an outstanding accomplishment. The future is very bright for Batesville volleyball," noted Coach Prickel.
Caitlyn Fox hit all 12 of her serves to earn nine points with three aces. Mimi Smith went 7-of-7 with six points including two aces, while Ella King served out set 2 with six consecutive service points. Leigh Hertel earned six points including three aces. Madilyn Meyer was 4-of-4 serving with three points, while Alexis Gallagher, Ella Weber, and Maddie Haskamp chipped in with two points each.
Maddie Haskamp pounded seven kills in 10 spikes to lead the team. Sydney Campbell and Brooke Wilhelm were each 8-of-9 at the net with two kills. Caitlyn Fox and Katie Wirth were 5-of-6 with two kills each. Ella King and Ellie Westerfeld both had two kills. Mimi Smith, Eliza Weiler, Alexis Gallagher, Leigh Hertel, and Madilyn Meyer were top notch on defense, while Caitlyn Fox, Brooke Wilhelm, and Ella Weber set up the Lady Bulldog attack that put East Central out of system all match, according to Coach Prickel.
BRMS cross country
The BRMS cross country teams traveled to Union County for the Union County Invitational Wednesday. The Lady Cubs' Josie Corn took victory in the girls race in a time of 12:11. Following Corn for the Lady Cubs were Melaney Mahan fifth; Layla Denney 12th; Kendra Jacobs 13th; Jasmine Isaacs 22nd; McKenna Norris 23rd; Aubree Worley 29th; Elise Cain 30th; Maggie Wicker 31st; Emily Rouse 32nd and Jessica Maple 38th. The BRMS girls took the team victory by two points over Union County.
In the boys race, Grant Cameron led the way for the Cubs with a third place finish. Following Cameron for the Cubs were Antonio Viera 18th; Brady Martz 20th; Joe Richards 35th, and Hunter Evans 37th. The boys team finished fifth.
