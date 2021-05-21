GJHS golf
The Pirates finished their 2021 golf season Monday at home against St. Bartholomew and Immanuel Lutheran. Greensburg won the match with a score of 185. Immanuel Lutheran finished second with a 215 and St. Bartholomew finished third with a 241.
Top scores for the Pirates were Colten Schroeder with a 43, Jack McKinsey with a 46, Reece Beaver with a 47 and Brant Acra with a 48.
Also playing were Logan Simpson, Myles McKinsey, Charlie Stauffacher and Elaina Weber.
The Pirates finished with a record of 21-5.
"Parents, I want to thank all of you for your support this season!" coach Kevin Layton said. "Your kids were awesome, well behaved and a pleasure to coach. Coach Harris and I are very proud of all of them and their accomplishments throughout the season!"
An awards ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the junior high.
