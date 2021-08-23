Batesville Tennis
In an EIAC match-up on the tennis courts, Connersville handed Batesville its first loss of the year by the final of 3-2.
Batesville’s Jaden Smith won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Alec Bunselmeier and Sam Johnson earned the second point for the Bulldogs and won their match 6-2, 6-2.
Bulldogs move to 2-1 on the season (0-1 in the EIAC).
North volleyball
North varsity volleyball team competed in the Flashes Invitational and went 3-1 on the day.
First up, the Lady Chargers faced host Franklin Central. After dropping the first set, the Lady Chargers rallied and picked up the second set, but dropped the third set.
In the second round, the Lady Chargers defeated Scottsburg. North won the first set, but dropped the second. The Lady Chargers pulled out the win 15-11 in the third set.
The Lady Chargers faced Columbus North in match 3 and were able to clench the win.
Match 4 was secured in two quick sets against Fort Wayne South.
“Overall, we played good volleyball today. We faced teams we typically wouldn’t play in the season and the experience is great, especially early on when we are trying to work our various aspects of our lineup,” Coach Gauck said.
The Lady Chargers are now 4-3 for the season.
Batesville golf
CONNERSVILLE – The Batesville Lady Bulldogs finished second in the 13-team Connersville Invitational with a score of 351. Noblesville won with a score of 334.
Batesville’s Emma Weiler finished second with a score of 78 and Josie Meyer third with an 81. Batesville played next in the Hall of Fame tournament in Bloomington next Saturday.
Batesville volleyball
In junior varsity volleyball action, Batesville defeated Shelbyville in three sets 25-14, 18-25, 15-13. Isabelle Wonnell led the Lady Bulldogs with four kills and four aces. Annie Negovetich had six assists.
In varsity action, the Lady Bulldogs won a 5-setter 25-17, 27-25, 18-25, 26-28, 15-13.
North XC
On a hot and muggy Saturday, the North Decatur Chargers competed in the Jeremy Wright Small School Invite along with 41 additional teams. All five Charger runners improved their time from the previous meet. Times for North included Owen Geis 23:29, Ryan Hancock 23:31, Jack Cathey 25:10, Adam Mack 26:43 and Mason Dimett 30:19.
Times for the Lady Chargers included Jenna Walton 25:32, Gracie Osting 27:12, Ellie Cox 29:01, Paige Reisman 32:56, Addie Gauck 33:04 and Cecelia Barber 36:59.
OA soccer
The Oldenburg Academy Lady Twisters soccer team traveled to Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter on Saturday. The Lady Twisters fought hard and had seven shots on goal, but could not find the back of the net. The Raiders of Cardinal Ritter scored the games lone goal in the second half.
Shelbyville scored 3 times in the first half and tallied a late PK in second to take home the win 4-0.
“You are never happy about a 4-0 lose, but on this occasion it was a little different. I was proud of the boys for the game they played. They never gave up and played hard to the end. Alex Matacia made his first ever start in high school in the box as our keeper. Alex held his own and did a good job for us. We had seven boys playing their first ever high school game. So I am sure they were a little nervous at the start. The second half went much better than the first. We settled down the second half and possessed the ball better still not what we want but better,” Coach Getz said.
