North Decatur golf
The Lady Charger golf team hosted Oldenburg at North Branch Golf Course on the Meadow Nine.
While Oldenburg did not have enough players to post a team score, Emerald Simmonds tied with Kenda Sieg (personal best) for individual low scorer with both shooting a 55.
Scores for the Lady Chargers included Laronda Schwartz 58, Kate Kinker 60 and Rilie Sieg 71.
Pirate tennis
The Pirate tennis team traveled to Franklin County and returned with a 4-1 victory over the Wildcats.
Isaac Tebbe won the No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Karson Scheidler cruised to 6-0, 6-0. At No. 1 doubles, Sam Bower and Abe Tebbe won 6-3, 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, Bryce Stringer and Drew Messer won 6-0, 6-1.
The Pirates defeated Shelbyville 3-2.
Brett Stringer won the No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Tebbe won 6-2, 6-3. The No. 2 doubles team of Stringer and Messer won 6-1, 6-3.
BRMS cross country
The BRMS cross country teams traveled to New Castle for a match-up with the Trojans at Baker Park.
For the girls, New Castle came away with a 17-42 victory. Setting the pace for the Lady Cubs was Mikayla Herbert placing fourth. Following Mikayla to the finish line for BRMS was Carly Senour seventh, Jentri Wallace eighth, Brooke Means 14th, Jorja Ellis 17th, Lacie Madden 19th and Cierra Christmas 21st.
For the boys, the Cub runners dominated, taking six of the top seven positions resulting in a score of 16-45 in favor of BRMS. Hunter Parmerlee just edged out Isaac Krodel for the race victory by .3 seconds. The winning time was 11:33.6 seconds. Following Hunter and Isaac for the Cubs were Isaac Schelle third, Wyatt Jacobs fourth, Logan Jacobs sixth, Dustin King seventh, Jacob Lilly 10th, Mason Mosburg 12th, Trent Gossett 13th and David Hull 16th.
The Cubs host the Rushville Invitational on Saturday with the girls' race beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the boys' race following at 10 a.m.
BRMS volleyball
The Lady Cubs eighth grade volleyball team defeated Tri 25-21 and 25-20. Emma Tressler and Emi Flannery had two aces each. Audrey Angle, Olivia Foreman and Trisha Morgan served one ace each. Morgan and Leonie Boyer had three kills each. Flannery, Angle and Foreman all had two kills and Gracie Buzzard added one kill.
NDJH volleyball
The North Decatur eighth-grade volleyball team improved to 7-1 on the season with a 25-11 adn 25-17 victory over Morristown.
GJHS cross country
The Greensburg Junior High cross country teams traveled to Muscatatuck Park in North Vernon on Thursday night to compete in a 6-team invitational. The Lady Pirates were runner-up on the night just a few points behind the winning Seymour Owls. The Pirates placed third behind Seymour and St. Peters.
Greensburg’s Lexyine Harris was the 2020 Jennings County Invitational Individual Champion with her fifth win of the season. Lady Pirates in the top 10 included Tori Gauck placing fourth and Tiffani Gramman placing fifth.
The Pirates were led by Brayden Emery in third place and Paxton Harris in fourth place.
The PR star of the night was Maddie Brewsaugh who was able to run a career personal record time despite the fact that the course was 200m longer than the standard 3K.
