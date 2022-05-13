GJHS track
The Middle School EIAC Conference meet was held at Sunman Dearborn with seven schools competing.
For the boys, Greensburg won the title with 98.5 points. The Pirates ended the season with a 22-1 record.
For the girls, the Lady Pirates were sixth. Greensburg finished the year at 15-8.
The highlight of the evening was the conference and school record set in the 4x800 relay. Greensburg's Xavier Cassis, Dante Hess, Braylon Brancamp and Zack Blodgett teamed to run a time of 9:32.01 to set the new record.
Other EIAC champions for Greensburg were Xavier Cassis in the 800 in 2:23.80 and Jasmine Bailey in the pole vault at 8-0.
Boys results
- 100: 3. Corbin Thackery :12.74, 13. Austin Cruz :13.44
- 200: 9. Myle McKinsey :27.53, 11. Ethan Smit :27.67
- 400: 11. Luther Berkemeier, 1:04.26, 12. Jayden Schwagmeier, 1:05.91
- 800: 1. Xavier Cassis, 2:23.80, 4. Quinton Walker, 2:31.82
- 1600: 2. Zack Blodgett, 5:03.94, 4. Xavier Cassis, 5:26.68
- 110 hurdles: 8. Mason McNulty :20.62, 10. Karson Templton :20.63
- 4x200 relay: 3. 1:50.23, Klein Lowe, Bryson Abplanalp, Myles McKinsey, Ethan Smith
- 4x400 relay: 4:16. 4. Dante Hess, Braylon Brancamp, Luther Berkemeier, Xavier Cassis
- 4x800 relay: 1. 9:32.01, Xavier Cassis, Dante Hess, Braylon Brancamp, Zack Blodgett
- Shot put: 3. Kameron Parkison 38-3.5, 4. Bryson Abplanalp 37-11.75
- Discus: 2. Brayden Slavey 109-6, 4. Carson Kilgore 101-2
- High jump: 7. Corbin Thackery 4-10, 14. Wade Schutte 4-6
- Pole vault: 3. Corbin Thackery, 8-0, 7. Max Buening 7-6
- Long Jump, 4. Austin Cruz 16-8.75, 11. Ethan Smith 15-2.5
Girls
- 100: 11. Roma Robbins :14.76, 13. Rayleigh Lacey :15.06
- 200: 9. Roma Robbins :30.40, 13. Kierra Kennelly :31.33
- 400: 11. Paula Clement 1:12.97, 12. Frankie Fry 1:14.52
- 800: 8. Lexi Harris 2:52.24, 9. Anika Poling 2:52.87
- 1600: 5. Lexi Harris 6:06.77, 12. Kadence Rich 7:03.76
- 100 hurdles: 7. Mackenzie Schwering :20.27, 12. Evangeline Campbell :21.48
- 4x100 relay: 7. :58.60 Rayleigh Lacey, Lily Acra, Aly Powers, Roma Robbins
- 4x200 relay: 5. 2:06.24 Aly Powers, Carmen Thackery, Kierra Kennelly, Roma Robbins
- 4x400 relay: 5. 5:02.77 Paula Clement, Alaina Bedel, Anika Poling, Frankie Fry
- 4x800 relay: 3. 12:01.53 Anika Poling, Audra Gehl, Kadence Rich, Lexi Harris
- Shot put: 6. Brenley Jameson 24-10, 13. Mackenzie Keihn 20-8
- Discus: 6. Carmen Thackery 64-7, Brenley, Jameson 58-0
- High jump: 6. Kylie Harpring 4-2
- Pole vault: 1. Jasmine Bailey, 8-0, 4. Carmen Thackery, 6-0
- Long jump: 7. Aly Powers, 13-11, 13. Paula Clement, 12-3.75
NDJH track
The Chargers track team finished second at the MHC meet.
For the Chargers, Eli Weisenbach placing first in hurdles and the long jump. Branden McBride finished third in the 100, long jump and 200. Simon Barber placed third in the 400 with a new PR of 1:05.93, followed by Henry Kinker in fifth with a new PR of 1:10.26. Conner Goolsby set a new PR of 2:35 in his 800, securing second place. The 4x100 placed third with a new PR of :56.31, and the 4x400 placed second with a new PR of 4:38.
SDJH golf
The South Decatur Junior High golf team competed against St. Mary's at North Branch Golf Course. The scores for South Decatur were Ayden Billingsley 52 (second place overall), Madison Reincke 72 and Kaitlyn Bluebaum 69.
BMS golf
With three of their top six golfers missing for the National Archery Shoot, the BMS golf team coaches asked remaining golfers to step up their game at Hillcrest Thursday evening as the Bulldogs faced Franklin County.
And step up they did. Coach McCreary and Coach Vogelsang could not have been more proud of the effort. However, even after a night of personal bests, the Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season with a score 171-172.
The Bulldogs were led by Landon Raver, Isaac Weber, Ian Hixson, and Zoey Ahern all shooting 43. Ahern had her personal best round which included her first eagle on the par four No. 6. Noah Davis and Brody Gibson carded their personal bests with a 46 and 44. Kaiden Eckstein's long birdie putt helped him reach a personal best 50. Brycen Miller added a 57, and Adelyne Koehne shot a 65.
The Bulldogs are back in action Saturday for an 18 hole tournament at The Par 3 course in Columbus and wrap up their season next Tuesday against South Dearborn.
