Batesville freshmen
On Monday, the Batesville ninth grade boys battled Jennings County in a hard-fought game. The Bulldogs won 39-31 to move to 5-0.
Jack Grunkemeyer was the leading scorer with 11, Hank Ritter added seven, while Gus Prickel and Carter Bohman each scored six.
The Bulldogs’ next game will be the Batesville Invitational on Saturday morning as they host South Ripley, Jac-Cen-Del and Milan.
Greensburg eighth-graders
The Pirates lost to New Palestine 49-31 Monday in a very hard and physical game.
Scoring were Jack McKinsey 15, Kaden Acton six, Payton Cordray six, Reece Beaver two and Paxton Harris two.
They bounced back Tuesday by beating Franklin County 50-18 and are now 5-2 on the season.
Scoring were McKinsey 12, Cordray 10, Acton eight, Beaver eight, Anthony Edwards seven, Harris two, Lancy Coy two and Chase Tekulve one.
Greensburg seventh-graders
The Pirates lost to New Palestine 37-31 Monday. Scoring were Chase Youngman 16, Kameron Parkinson six, Ethan Smith three, Karson Templeton three, Luke Hoeing two and Klein Lowe one.
They also bounced back Tuesday and beat Franklin County 44-27.
Smith had a great game with nine points, six steals and six assists. Others scorers were Youngman 16, Parkinson nine, Corbin Thackery six and Templeton two.
The Pirates are now 5-2.
Next game for the middle school teams is Thursday at Brownstown.
