Lion tennis honored
Rushville’s No. 1 singles player Marlin Hershberger and No. 2 singles player Sam Smith were named to the District 4 All-State Team.
Head Coach Holly Heuer was named Co-Coach of the Year for District 4.
Rushville’s No. 3 singles player Cameron Jackman received honorable mention.
Football sectional
With Friday’s completion of the high school football regular season, teams now look forward to the sectional which begins next Friday around the state.
In Class 4A Sectional 28, South Dearborn will travel to Madison. East Central will host Greenwood.
In Class 3A Sectional 31, Batesville hosts Rushville. Greensburg travels to Charlestown. Franklin County travels to Lawrenceburg.
In Class A Sectional 47, Oldenburg travels to Milan. South Decatur hosts county-rival North Decatur.
