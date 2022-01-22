Lady Chargers basketball
The Lady Chargers improved to 14-6 on the season with a 57-39 victory at Milan. Milan drops to 5-15.
North Decatur jumped out to a 22-6 lead after the first eight minutes and never looked back. The Lady Chargers outscored the Lady Indians 20-15 in the second quarter to double up Milan 42-21 at the half.
Milan cut the deficit to 51-35 after three quarters before falling 57-39.
The Lady Chargers put three players in double figures in scoring. Madelyn Bohman led the way with 15 points. Ella Kunz finished with 14 points and Kelsey Haley added 12 points.
Madi Allen finished with eight points. Kacey Barker scored six points and Clare Kinker had two points.
The Lady Chargers host conference foe Hauser (9-10) on Tuesday.
BMS girls basketball
The seventh grade girls opened their season with a solid win over Benjamin Rush Middle School 34-21.
The team rushed out to an 11-1 lead at the end of the first quarter. Six of those points were by Ella King on rebound put backs. The team played aggressive defense.
Top scorers were King with eight points, Mimi Smith with seven points, and Nora Wiedeman with six points. Ellie Westerfeld and Leigh Hertel each had four points. Claire Niese and Candie Shane each added two points, while Kaylin Kathman added one free throw.
BMS boys basketball
The Batesville eighth-grade team fell to South Dearborn in the SEI championship by a final score of 18-13. Batesville started off with the early lead by getting ahead 9-4 after the first quarter. It was a defensive battle the rest of the way with both teams struggling to score all night.
The Bulldogs got good looks in the second quarter, but failed to score which led to a score of 9-7 at halftime. Batesville managed to outscore South Dearborn 4-3 in the third quarter which gave the Bulldogs a 13-10 edge heading into the final quarter. Batesville had a scoring drought the rest of the way and South Dearborn hit free throws late to ice the game and win 18-13.
Leading the Bulldogs offensively was Brayden Maple with five points, followed by Trenten Luers with four points, and Ethan Schneider and Cannon Clark both chipping in two points.
Batesville finishes the season 16-4 and runner-up in the SEI tournament.
NDJH basketball
North Decatur’s eighth-grade boys improved their record to 13-3 on the season with 37-15 road win over Waldron.
Leading the Chargers was Chase Youngman with 17 points, three rebounds and one assist. Logan O’Dell tallied 13 points, seven rebounds and one assist. Garrett Schwering added four points and three rebounds. Eli Trenkamp had three points, three rebounds and three assists.
Next up, the Chargers will host the MHC tourney on Saturday, Jan. 29.
