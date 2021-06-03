Free Fishing Weekend
Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.
The two Free Fishing Days kick off National Fishing and Boating Week, June 5-13, a national celebration that highlights the importance of recreational fishing and boating.
Some urban parks will be stocked this week with catchable-size channel catfish; see wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/urban-fishing for locations. For public fishing areas and access sites statewide, explore the Where to Fish map at on.IN.gov/where2fish. Indiana is also home to several water trails across the state that provide opportunities to fish while you paddle; see on.IN.gov/watertrails for more information.
To learn more about Free Fishing Weekend events, visit on.IN.gov/fishfree. This year’s last Free Fishing Day will be Sept. 25.
Charger Classic
The Charger Classic Golf Outing, hosted in memory of Troy Hartley, will take place Saturday, July 10. The tournament will begin at 1 p.m. at North Branch Golf Course.
Cost is $60 per person or $240 per team.
Pre-registrations should be received by July 6. There will also be on-site registration the day of the event beginning at noon.
Prizes will be given to the top two teams. Longest putt, longest drive, closest to the pin, a skins pot and a 50/50 drawing will also be included.
Contact Scott Johnson, North Decatur athletic director, at sjohnson@decaturco.k12.in.us for more information.
All money raised goes directly to the support of North Decatur athletic programs and players.
