Military Appreciation Night
On Friday, the Lion football team plays host to North Decatur. Game time is set for 7 p.m. Rushville and the Indiana National Guard will be honoring all members of the Armed Forces. Veterans and current soldiers may attend the game free of charge. Please bring Military ID, VA card or other form of military service verification.
BHS tennis
The Batesville tennis team traveled to South Dearborn Friday and defeated the Knights 5-0. Batesville moved to 8-4 on the season and 4-2 in the EIAC.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs fell to Whiteland 4-1. Alec Bunselmeier and Sam Johnson at No. 2 doubles earned the lone point for Batesville with a 6-4, 6-3 win. Cael Rahe lost a hard fought match 6-4, 6-3 against Whiteland’s No. 1 singles player.
The Bulldogs rebounded to defeat Jennings County 3-2. Jaden Smith at No. 2 singles and Lyle Oesterling at No. 3 singles earned the first two points for the Bulldogs. Meanwhile, Rahe (No. 1 singles) and Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy (No. 1 doubles) lost hard fought matches in two sets. Johnson and Bunselmeier won at No. 2 doubles, rallying from a set down.
In the final match, Batesville knocked off Shelbyville 4-1. Some players were playing at new positions to give rest with Pride (No. 2 singles) and Tracy (No. 3 singles) both earning a win. Rahe and Smith teamed up at No. 1 doubles to win 6-1, 6-2. Johnson and Bunselmeier won at No. 2 doubles, finishing 3-0 individually on the day. Lyle Oesterling fell at No. 1 singles in his third singles match of the day.
BMS volleyball
The BMS seventh grade volleyball team had a sluggish start against South Dearborn. BMS was down 8-4 and rallied to win the first set 25-11. In the second set, the Lady Bulldogs cruised to a 25-8 win.
Caitlyn Fox was strong from the service line with 10 straight points in set one. She finished with 17 points including 11 aces. Maddie Haskamp and Alexis Gallagher each had eight service points. Madi Meyer chipped in five points for the win. In the front row, Sydney Campbell played strong in set two to earn two kills. Haskcamp, Fox, and Leigh Hertel each had a kill. Back row players that contributed to the win were Brooke Wilhelm, Alexis Gallagher, and Eliza Weber. The team is now 8-0.
The BMS eighth volleyball team improved to 8-0 in a slugfest on the road versus South Dearborn. The Lady Bulldogs dropped the first set in a nail biter 25-23, but bounced back to win the next two sets 25-15 and 15-6. Addison Luers set the pace from the service line scoring 14 points including eight aces. Reesa Zimmerman was perfect on all 14 of her service attempts scoring 12 points including four aces. Ava Walsman contributed five points with three of those falling for an ace. The front line attack was led by Luers who went 15-for-18 with five kills and Zimmerman who connected on 11-of-13 spikes including five kills. Grace Walter had the most touches earning four kills in 23 swings at the net. Jade Martin notched two kills. Defensively, Walter and Zimmerman each had a block. Anya Richey, Layney Laker, and Briley Broshears each had solid passing in the back row, while Macy Young chipped in to help the front line secure the victory.
BRMS football
In BRMS football action, the Cubs defeated the Connersville Spartans 0-14. It was a strong defensive performance for Rushville led by Jordan Collins, Sam Pavey, Blake Chapellow, and Brody Terrell. Scoring for the Cubs were Malaki Knight, Denver Campbell, and Dayton Bates. Sam Pavey and Owen Zachery also contributed extra points.
GJHS football
Greensburg’s eighth grade football fell to East Central 26-6.
Scoring the only Pirate touchdown was Corbin Thackery.
Coach Robbins noted, “The game was a very physical and hard-fought. The score doesn’t reflect how close of game it was.”
St. Mary’s cross country
St. Mary’s competed in the Brown County Invitational on Saturday. All 17 Knights recorded their season best times at the race. Braylon Brancamp (11:11) and Conner Bedel (13:05) were the Knights’ top two finishers. Fletcher Hash (13:05), Wade Schutte (13:25), and Carson Kendall (15:08) were the next to finish for the Knights. Charles Cornett (14:33) and Landen Fuel (16:38) rounded out the varsity team finishers. Roy Middendorf-Zavala (17:53), Maxwell Gauck (18:36) and Ethan Miller (20:55) represented the Knights in the junior varsity race. Alaina Bedel (12:56), Josie Wenning (13:45), and Katie Fisse (13:50) claimed the top three spots for the Knights. Josie Slaven (13:52), Frankie Fry (14:29), Kylie Harpring (15:38), and Mackenzie Lohrum (16:24) rounded out the girls varsity team.
BRMS cross country
The BRMS cross country team competed in the South Dearborn Invitational on Saturday. The girls’ race saw three BRMS runners earn medals as they finished in the top 10. Josie Corn led the way in fifth. Mikayla Herbert was right behind her in sixth and Melaney Mahan finished in ninth place. Also contributing for the Lady Cubs were Kiara Flannery 19th (PR), Jentri Wallace 21st, Kendra Jacobs 25th and Lexi Keith 46th (PR).
Stormie Degner finished eighth (PR) among reserve runners. The Lady Cub runners ran to a second place finish as a team to a strong Southwestern Hanover team.
The boys’ race had one Cub runner earning medalist honors as Logan Jacobs ran a personal best time to finish sixth. Nathan King narrowly missed earning a medal as he ran to a strong 11th (PR) place finish. Following Logan and Nathan for the Cubs were Grant Cameron 14th (PR), Caleb Schelle 17th, Kyle Jacobs 19th, Trent Gossett 26th and Hunter Evans 26th (PR). The Cubs finished third as a team behind St. Lawrence and Southwestern Hanover.
BHS freshman volleyball
The Lady Bulldogs freshman volleyball team defeated Madison 25-18, 25-22. Top servers were Lucy Abplanalp 6-for-6 with two aces and Eva Struewing 6-for-6 with one ace. Kate Bauer led the team with three kills.
BMS cross country
The Batesville Middle School cross country teams traveled to North Branch Golf Course to take on the North Decatur Chargers. Both the boys and girls teams dominated the race early on to achieve perfect scores, placing all varsity runners in the top 7.
Charlotte Trossman crossed the finish line first for the girls, winning the meet with a time of 13:02. Other varsity runners placing in second through seventh were Hilary Zeigler, Maycee Holtkamp, Candace Shane, Hailey Pierson, Jayla Bedel, and Caitlin Raver.
Cannon Clark set the pace for boys, winning the race with a time of 11:37. Following Cannon in the next six places were Lincoln Garrett, Landon Raver, Howard Hund, Cash Myers, Levi Essick, and Winston Garrett.
