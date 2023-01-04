Girls basketball
In the opening round of the Ripley County Tournament, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Jac-Cen-Del 56-43.
Olivia O'Neal led the Lady Eagles with 16 points and six rebounds. Reagan Hughes tallied 11 points and three rebounds. Julia Meyer added nine points and a team-high seven rebounds. Kelsey Borgman finished with six points and a team-high four assists. Sophia Sullivan had one point and three rebounds.
Rushville held off Franklin County 59-57 to improve to 9-9 on the season and 3-1 in the EIAC. The Lady Wildcats drop to 10-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
Kylee Herbert led the Lady Lions with 17 points. Briley Munchel finished with 12 points Belle Gossett was also in double figures with 11 points. Carly Senour added eight points followed by Ericka Kuhn seven and Gracie Buzzard four.
GJHS basketball
Greensburg's eighth grade basketball team traveled South Decatur and picked up a 54-14 win over the Cougars. The young Pirates move to 15-2.
For the Pirates, Jacoby Miller tallied 15 points and two steals. Andrew Bowman added 12 points and four rebounds. Myles McKinsey had seven points and two rebounds. Logan Simpson had six points, six assists and two steals. Zayden Miller finished with four points, three assists and two steals. Ian Dickson had four points and two rebounds. Jagger Thompson had two points and two assists. Ethan Bishop chipped in with two points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Bryson Chilton scored two points and Adam Powers had four rebounds and one steal.
The seventh grade Pirates defeated South 57-13. Greensburg jumped out to a 14-1 first quarter lead and never looked back. Every player was able to score with Max Buening leading the way with 18 points. He was followed by Matthew Fields 10, Mason Herpel six, Braxton Messer six, Levi Muckerheide four, Colt McCalvin four, Brennan Noah three, Sam Crowell two, Josh Alexander two and Chance Richards two.
The Pirates are now 10-4.
BRMS basketball
The BRMS boys Basketball teams traveled to Tri on Tuesday to take on the Titans. The seventh grade Cubs were defeated by the Titans 34-28. For the Cubs, Abel Coon and Ryder Flannery scored 10 points each. Brady Martz, Gabe Johnson, Jevan Bunch, and Braydin Pease each added two points.
The eighth grade Cubs were victorious over the Titans 39-28. Leading the Cubs balanced scoring attack was Caleb Schelle as he connected on three 3-pointers for nine points. Zy Adams and Braydon Martz each added eight points. Owen Zachery and Malaki Knight each tallied seven points.
ND freshman
In their first game action since Dec. 8, the Chargers hosted Lawrenceburg. The team started out hot, going up 5-0 early in the first, but Lawrenceburg recovered quickly and tied the game back up. The Chargers took a 14-12 point lead at the end of the first behind Brody Barker's seven points, Hudson Herbert's five and Garret Schwering's two.
Things changed quickly for the Chargers however, when the Tigers went on the big run in the second. The Tigers moved the ball well and hit a pair of 3-pointers and four layups to take a 26-19 lead into the break. In the second half, the Chargers continued to struggle shooting from the floor, scoring only five points in the third and three points in the fourth. The Tigers took advantage of 10 offensive rebounds and the Chargers' 15 turnovers, leading to a 49-27 loss for the Chargers.
The Chargers are 3-4 on the season.
