BHS golf
Batesville hosted East Central on the front 9 at Hillcrest. The Trojans edged the Bulldogs 182-190.
East Central’s Devin McFarland was meet medalist with a 41.
Batesville was led by Jackson Day with 45. Leo Moody was two shots back with 47.
Jackson Wanstrath, Kyle Williamson and Henry Koehne all carded 49. Alec Bunselmeier had a 51 followed by Ian Carpenter 53 and Logan Fletcher 60.
Batesville travels to BrookHill in Brookville at 4:30 p.m. Monday to take on host Franklin County, Connersville and Oldenburg Academy.
NDJH track
In junior high track action, North’s Eli Weisenbach took first place in the 100 hurdles and the long jump (14-6), along with second in the mile. Simon Barber finished second in the high jump, and third in the 20. Nolan Barber placed third in discus (64-4).
NDJH golf
On Thursday, North Decatur faced St. Louis at North Branch on the Prairie Nine. This is the home course for both teams and it was a close match with North narrowly taking the victory 221-224.
North’s Brayden Yeager led the way with a 53. Micah Smith posted a new personal best of 56. Other scores included Scott Morford 55, Aiden Luttel 57 and Cooper Land 69.
BRMS baseball
The Benjamin Rush Middle School seventh grade baseball team defeated Morristown 14-12 Thursday.
Leading the way for the Cubs was Kanyon Sparks, who went 4-for-4 with three RBIs while pitching three plus strong innings. Nine different Cubs reached base and scored in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.