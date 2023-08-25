RUSHVILLE – Led by Logan Harris with five goals, Union County picked up a win on the road at Rushville 7-3. Harris also added an assist in the win.
The Patriots led 3-1 at the end of the first half and extended the lead with four goals in the second half.
Nathan Dora had all three goals for the Lions to complete the hat trick on the night. Matthew Clark assisted on two of the goals and Nick Durand added the other assist for the Lions.
Lady Lions golf
The Lady Lions traveled to Memorial Park Golf Course in New Castle to take on Blue River Valley and Wapahani. The Lady Raiders won the 3-way match with a team-total 190. Rushville was second with 226 and BRV was third with 227.
Kinsey Brannen of Wapahani was the medalist with a 45.
For the Lady Lions, Clare Waits led the way with 51. Megan Alexander carded 55. Abby Hill and Heaven Denney both had 60.
GJHS football
Tuesday, the Greensburg Junior High Football teams traveled to South Dearborn to take on the Knights.
The Pirate eighth grade jumped out to an early 22-0 lead with touchdown passes to Chance Richards and two to Max Buening and hung on to bring home a victory 22-16.
The Pirates were led offensively by quarterback Matthew Fields, who threw for 179 yards through the air with three touchdowns, and two extra point conversions through the air to Mason Herpel and Richards.
Catching passing on the night were Buening, Josh Alexander, Herpel and Richards.
The rushing yards were again hard to come by against a stubborn Knights defensive front. Mason Herpel and Josh Alexander did most of the work for the running backs but also receiving carries on the night were Carson Beagle, James Harmeyer and Fields.
The Pirates defense of Carson Beagle, Levi Muckerheide, Tank Wyllie, Dustin Herrera-Nah, Max Grimes, Alexander, Herpel, Buening Richards and Henry Cunningham was solid. Herpel, Beagle and Herrera-Nah led an early game surge to lead the team in tackles for losses and sacks. South Dearborn was held to 170 yards of offensive, mostly in the second half.
The Pirate seventh grade fell 44-16. The game was much closer than the score indicated as the Pirates lost their starting quarterback midway through the second quarter and were unable to right the ship in the second half.
Leading the young Pirates offensively were Jai Jackson, Bentley Sageser, Chance Westerfeld, Aaden Dolan, Zach Watkins and Blaine Keller.
Jai Jackson rushed for two scores and one extra point and Sageser ran in a 2-point conversion.
Leading the defense were Jackson, Watkins, Westerfeld, Daelyn Bandy, Blaine Keller and Luke Stier.
The Pirates are on the road again Saturday at Lawrenceburg.
BMS volleyball
The Batesville Middle School eighth grade volleyball team earned an exciting win over Greendale 25-18 and 25-21.
Abby Miller scored eight points, including four aces in her 11 service attempts. Isabel Meyer was 9-of-9 from the service line earning five points, including three aces. Molly Gesell scored four points while connecting on all eight of her serves. Madi Dierckman had four points, including three aces, while Jolene Dirkhising served two points that both fell for an ace. Katie Wilhelm had the most assists setting up the Lady Bulldog attack. Dierckman had five kills in nine attempts, while Maggie Jelinek was an 9-of-9 spiking, earning four kills. Jersey Trenkamp and Leah Meyer each added two kills. Gesell was a force defensively with three stuff blocks.
The win improves the team to 2-1 on the season.
The BMS seventh grade team lost to Greendale 25-9 and 25-13. The team is now 2-1.
For Batesville, Riley Balser had one kill. Top servers were Miki Gutzwilller, Izzy Dierckman, and Breauna Broshears with two service points each. Earning one service point were Carly Blanton and Maci Smith. Gabby Brown chipped in one ace.
