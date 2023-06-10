Charger Classic
The North Decatur Athletic Department will hold its annual “Charger Classic” golf outing in memory of Troy Hartley at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at North Branch Golf Course.
Team registrations are now open. Registration forms can be found on the ND Athletics website (ndathletics.com) or by emailing athletic director Scott Johnson at sjohnson@decaturco.k12.in.us. Teams are encouraged to pre-register. Registration is $300 per team and includes greens fees, cart and a meal. Proceeds are used to support all athletes in grades 7-12 at North Decatur Jr-Sr High School.
GJHS needs coaches
Greensburg Junior High School is looking for two seventh grade football coaches for next school year. For more information, please contact GJHS Athletic Director John Rigney.
Golf outing
Our Hospice is excited to announce the 29th Annual Our Hospice Decatur Golf Tournament, which will take place on Friday, June 16, at the Greensburg Country Club (rain date July 14). The event aims to raise funds for bereavement care, outpatient palliative care, and hospice care.
Tournament details include check-in beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. The entry fee is $100 per person or $400 per team, which includes green fees, a golf cart and a sack lunch. Interested individuals can contact Mark Wickens at 812-614-1985, Jim Wenning at 812-593-0940, Julie Davis at 812-371-7973, or Tabitha Saltzman at 812-662-3192 for more information or to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.