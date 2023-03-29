Greensburg softball
The Lady Pirates opened the season with a 10-0 victory over Jac-Cen-Del.
Greensburg scored four runs in the first inning and added three more in the second inning. In the fifth inning, the Lady Pirates plated two runs and closed out the win with a run in the sixth.
Carlee Adams and Emma McQueen both had two hits for the Lady Pirates. Adams drove in three runs for the Lady Pirates. Emilee Ernstes and Macy Simmonds both drove in one run for Greensburg. Lydia Balser, Simmonds and Gates all reached base twice via walks.
In five innings in the circle, Kaydence Gates had nine strikeouts
SD softball
The Lady Cougars opened the season on the road at Trinity Lutheran. South Decatur was knocked off 13-0.
Trinity scored five runs in the first, six in the second and two in the third.
South's Lydia Witkemper and Molly Eden both singled in the game. Paige Paton reached on an error for the Lady Cougars. Daisy Martin allow four hits and had two strikeouts.
