GJHS soccer
The Greensburg Junior High School soccer team posted a 7-1 victory against the Jennings County Panthers Tuesday. The standout of the game was Wyatt Yake, who scored an five goals for the night. Not to be outdone, Cole Alexander and Emma Kennelly also made their marks on the scoreboard, each providing an additional goal.
The GJHS team's strong defensive lineup kept Jennings County away from the goal for most of the match. Keeper Eric Witkemper did provide an outstanding save at the net to keep the Panthers score at one.
Thursday, the Pirates’ success continued as they hosted the visiting Rushville Lions. An early goal from eighth grader Will Jones was the only net in the first half, as the Pirates battled the very physical Rushville squad.
The second half started off quickly as Wyatt Yake sent the second ball to the net, and then hit the third goal of the evening, shutting the Lions down with a 3-0 final score.
With the two wins, the Pirates improve to 7-0 on the season.
GJHS volleyball
The Greensburg Junior High School seventh grade volleyball team lost to St. Mary’s in two tight sets 25-24 and 25-22.
Top server for GJHS was Mallory Bruner 8-of-9 and Zoey Shaufert 7-of-8.
BRMS cross country
The Benjamin Rush Middle School cross country team traveled to St. Mary’s Thursday for a match-up with the Knights.
In the boys race, Hudson Schutz took the victory in a personal best time of 12:02. Following Hudson were Brady Martz fifth, Joe Richards seventh, Mason Parmerlee ninth, Ian Branson 10th, Nathaniel Ditman 13th and John Wehr 14th. St. Mary’s took the victory with a score of 23-32 points.
In the girls race, Jasmine Isaacs led the way for the Lady Cubs with a seventh place finish. Aubrey Worley took eighth. Lexi Grayson ran to a ninth place finish. Maggie Wicker finished 11th. St. Mary’s girls had a perfect score of 15 as the BRMS team was incomplete.
All 11 BRMS runners posted personal best times on the evening. BRMS hosts New Castle at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The BRMS teams traveled to Lincoln Tuesday for a matchup with the Eagles. In the girls race, Jasmine Isaacs led the way for the Lady Cubs with a third place finish. Following Isaacs was Elise Cain fourth, Aubree Worley fifth, Lexi Grayson sixth and Maggie Wicker seventh.
Hudson Schutz won the boys race in a personal best time of 12:04. Following Schutz were Mason Parmerlee third, Ian Branson fourth, John Wehr fifth and Nathaniel Ditman sixth.
GJHS cross country
The Greensburg Junior High School cross country teams traveled to Waldron Monday to compete in the 11-team Mohawk Invitational. The Ladies Pirates placed third as a team and the Pirates placed fifth.
Madeline Risher (12:27) led the Lady Pirates with a fourth place finish out of 79 competitors. Eleanor Davis (12:39) and Lulu Webb (13:11) placed fifth and 10th earning awards for their outstanding performances. Risher set a new season best time by dropping another 20 seconds from last week.
Other times for the Lady Pirates included Haleigh Stewart 15:42, Emma O'Sullivan 16:00, Ella Stewart 16:21, Tensley Brewsaugh 16:37, Kate McNulty 18:50, Hadley Meyer 19:42 and Elle Kern 21:38.
For the Pirates, Jackson Tekulve finished 13th in 12:06.1, just a head of Henry Corya in 14th at 12:06.4. Oliver Corya crossed the line in 13:30 followed by Jack Bennett 14:20, Kason Bedel 14:25, Christopher Walden 15:04 and Liam Hernandez 15:55.
BMS volleyball
The Batesville Middle School seventh grade volleyball team defeated Jac-Cen-Del in three sets 25-18, 13-25 and 15-6.
Sarah Hunter, Hailey Hundley, and Alexis Schiller all had good passing in the back row to create the opportunity for the Lady Bulldogs' front row to get some hits. In the front row, Breauna Broshears had three kills. Miki Guzwiller, Maci Smith, and Riley Balser each had one kill.
Batesville's top server was Riley Balser with 12 points, including five aces. Kiersten Luers chipped in seven points with one ace. Izzy Dierckman added six service points with three aces. Miki Gutzwiller had four points and Carly Blanton had three points. The seventh grade improves to 3-2.
The eighth grade team defeated JCD 25-8 and 25-11.
According to Coach Prickel, the front line was exceptional throughout the match due to accurate passing and set placement. It was a solid, all-around victory for the Lady Bulldogs. Top performers from the service line included Katie Wilhelm (15-of-16 with 12 points including six aces) and Molly Gesell (11-of-12 with nine points and four aces). Maggie Peters made two good serves and earned her first service point this season.
On the attack, Gesell put down six kills in seven swings, while Maggie Jelinek earned four kills in six attempts. Madi Dierckman was 4-of-4 with three kills and Jolene Dirkhising had two kills in her two attempts. Ellie Walke chipped in a kill. Abby Miller, Jersey Trenkamp and Isabel Meyer were all very consistent in serve reception.
GJHS football
Tuesday, the Greensburg Junior High School football teams traveled to Rushville.
The Pirate eighth grade started strong and finished strong on the night to bring home a victory 38-12.
Quarterback Matthew Fields had a great night throwing the football. Fields completed 15-of-22 on the night for 180 yards with two touchdowns and four extra point conversions.
Scoring their first touchdowns of the year were Levi Muckerheide, Carson Beagle and Blaine Keller. Max Grimes got in on the scoring column as well with two extra point catches. Rounding out the scoring on the night was Mason Herpel with a receiving touchdown and Josh Alexander and Chance Richards with extra points receiving.
Catching passing on the night were Max Buening, Alexander, Muckerheide, Herpel, Richards, Grimes and Beagle.
The rushing yards contributors were Alexander, Fields, Herpel, Muckerheide, Beagle and James Harmeyer.
Defensively, the young Pirates were strong all night and only allowed 77 yards in total offense.
Some new names in the tackle list were Carsyn Shields, Kolton Bowling, Henry Cunningham and Kaynen Ray.
Other leading tacklers and special mentions included Alexander, Muckerheide, Beagle, Wyllie, Herrera-Nah and Grimes.
Buening added an interception. Fields and Wyllie both had fumble recoveries. Chance Richards led all tackers with eight.
The Pirate seventh grade lost to the Lions 32-0.
Leading the young Pirates offensively were Jai Jackson, Bentley Sageser, Chance Westerfeld, Aaden Dolan and Westyn Lewis.
Leading the defense were Jackson, Estras Mejia, Dolan, Westerfeld, Henry C., Blaine Keller, Josiah Alexander and Ethan Bennett.
