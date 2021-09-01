OA football
The Oldenburg football team opened the season with a 41-8 loss to Union City.
The score for OA came from Caleb Lehman with an 80 yard pass connected to CJ Grote. In total, the Twisters put together 92 rushing yards and 90 passing yards in the first half.
After the game, Coach Mitchell said, "We had some great moments out there. We can be explosive when we execute our plays. We have six guys who started tonight who weren't starters last year or it was their first game ever. We will definitely learn from this experience and get better for next week."
The beginning of the second half saw storms roll through and unfortunately, the game was called and the win went to Union City.
BHS girls soccer
The Lady Bulldogs soccer team won in dramatic fashion on a rainy Tuesday night against South Dearborn. In the first half, the Lady Bulldogs were up by two goals from Elena Kuisel and Billie Puente.
The Lady Knights came back to tie it 2-2 in the second half sending the game into overtime.
Elena Kuisel scored again in OT, putting the Lady Bulldogs in front. Again, the Lady Knights came back to tie it up 3-3 sending the game into penalty kicks.
All five shooters scored for Batesville to pull out the win.
Lilly Wonnell is credited with 12 saves in goal despite difficult and wet field conditions. The Lady Bulldogs are now 5-1.
BHS volleyball
The Lady Bulldogs fell to Lawrenceburg in both varsity and junior varsity action.
For the varsity, Lawrenceburg won in three sets 25-19, 25-23, 25-19.
For the junior varsity, the Lady Tigers won 25-15, 25-12.
BRMS volleyball
The Benjamin Rush Middle School volleyball teams hosted Connersville.
The seventh-grade team defeated the Lady Spartans 25-23 in the first set and rode the serving of Claire Angle in the second set to win 25-16.
The eighth-grade Lady Cubs posted a 25-24, 25-18 victory over Connersville. The top servers were Makenna Ripberger, Maci Blevins and Becca Tabeling. Leading the way in blocks was Lauren Megee. Hitting was led by Carly Senour.
NDJH volleyball
The North Decatur seventh-grade volleyball team fell to Waldron in two sets 25-19, 25-20. Miley Scudder was the top server with six points.
