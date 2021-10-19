Lady Lion Red and Black Game
The Lady Lion basketball team will host its annual Red and Black Game at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 in Memorial Gym. Admission is canned food items that will be donated to the Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry.
Football sectional
With Friday’s completion of the high school football regular season, teams now look forward to the sectional which begins this week around the state.
In Class 4A Sectional 28, South Dearborn will travel to Madison. East Central will host Greenwood.
In Class 3A Sectional 31, Batesville hosts Rushville. Greensburg travels to Charlestown. Franklin County travels to Lawrenceburg.
In Class A Sectional 47, Oldenburg travels to Milan. South Decatur hosts county-rival North Decatur.
