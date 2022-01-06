BMS basketball
The Batesville eighth-grade boys basketball team defeated North Decatur by a final score of 32-22. Batesville came out firing with two 3-pointers by Owen Enneking and Ethan Schneider while also shutting down North defensively. Batesville led 8-0 after the first quarter and continued with a great team effort to hold the Chargers to just four points in the first half and gain a 10-point lead. The game went back and forth in the second half with Batesville carrying a 22-12 lead into the final quarter. North made it a one possession game before the Bulldogs answered with their own run to get separation and close out the game 32-22. Batesville’s offense was evenly spread out with Ethan Schneider and Brayden Maple leading the way with seven points, followed by Owen Enneking six, Trenten Luers five, Cayden Drake three, Brayden Gerrian two and Landon Raver two. Batesville moves to 12-3 on the season.
The BMS seventh-grade boys lost to a heart-breaker to North Decatur by a score of 44-41. The game was a back-and-forth battle with no team leading by more than five points. The Bulldogs lead the first quarter by a score of 11-7. The Chargers game out in the second quarter and put the pressure on the Bulldogs, but the Dogs had great defensive effort from Cole Abrams and Caleb Laker and led at the end the first half. The second half was a back-and-forth and the score was tied up with one minute remaining in the game. The Chargers made a shot to point up them up by two, and the Bulldogs got fouled for a chance to tie up the game with five seconds remaining. The Dogs eventually fell to the Chargers by three. Leading all scores was Carson Hartley with 14, followed by Caleb Laker 11, Kamryn Holcomb five, Cole Abrams three and Issaac Weber, Iam Hixson, Braydin Hughes and Preston Blessing all with two points. The Bulldogs move to 8-7 on the season.
BMRS girls basketball
The seventh-grade Lady Cubs traveled to Eastern Hancock and were defeated 45-8. Khloe Makoofka had all eight points for BRMS.
In the eighth-grade game, the Lady Cubs played an exciting hard fought game but sadly fell short 27-26. The Lady Cubs were down 18-12 at halftime and came out in the second half playing very well only trailing by two at the end of the third quarter.
Scoring included Senour with 11, Ripberger, Hill and Daughtery all with four, and Herbert with three.
JCD basketball
The JCD eighth-grade boys basketball team fell to Milan 37-27.
For the Eagles, Lane Carroll had seven points and three rebounds. Caden Kohlman added six points and one assist. Kellar Vatchet finished with four points and three rebounds. Wyatt Comer added four points and six rebounds. Case Comer had two points and one block. Carson Comer added two points and two rebounds. Noah Jones had two points and one rebound. Lane Simon finished with one rebound.
The seventh-grade defeated Milan 50-34.
For JCD, Blake Wagner tallied 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Darian Greishop added 18 points and four steals. Neil Sullivan finished with five points, five rebounds and three blocks. Brody Huff had five points, two rebounds and one steal. Kingston Buckler scored two points. Beckham Comer had one steal. Logan Meyer and Matt Taylor both had one rebound.
NDJH basketball
The North Decatur boys eighth-grade basketball team ran its record to 10-2 on the year with a road 33-22 win over Tri Junior High. Without a key player, Logan O’Dell, North’s benched stepped up to contribute, led by Micah Smith, Eli Trenkamp, Scott Morford and Tyler Stephen. Leading the Chargers statistically were Chase Youngman nine points, nine rebounds, and one assist; Hayden Ramsey eight points, seven rebounds, four assists; Smith eight points, one rebound; Garrett Schwering four points, five rebounds, and two assists; Brody Barker four points and one rebound; Stephen three rebounds; Trenkamp one rebound and two assists; and Morford two rebounds and two assists.
After falling behind by 10 points in the first quarter due to a cold shooting start, the visiting Chargers played the host Bulldogs even the remaining three quarters resulting in a 10-point road loss, 32-22. North fought back to cut the deficit to four with 3:36 left in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as it got. Free throws by Batesville down the stretch and key baskets accounted for the final score. Leading the Chargers were O’Dell nine points, four rebounds and one assist; Schwering eight points and 11 rebounds; and Youngman five points, five rebounds and three assists.
BRMS boys basketball
The BRMS boys basketball teams hosted Knightstown on Thursday. The seventh-grade Cubs struggled offensively, but great defense and fantastic free throw shooting led to BRMS coming away with a 20-17 victory. Zy Adams led the way with seven points. Owen Zachery added four points and eight steals. Braydon Martz had three points. Malaki Knight, Benson Crowder, and Caleb Schelle each chipped in with two points.
The eighth-grade Cubs were defeated by Knightstown 41-24. Leading the Cubs’ scoring attack was Liam Gurley with 11 points. Dayton Bates added seven points. Rayden Edwards had four points. Blake Chappelow had two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.