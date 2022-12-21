Top 200 Decatur County athletes
GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Bicentennial has selected and announced the Top 200 athletes in Decatur County history. Recipients of this honor were scheduled to be recognized Friday when the Pirates were set to host North Decatur in boys basketball action.
Due to the weather, the game has been rescheduled to Feb. 21.
North Decatur basketball
The Chargers' home game with Jac-Cen-Del has been rescheduled for Jan. 17.
RCHS sports news
The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 Men's and Women's Inductees.
Rushville Consolidated High School 1995 graduate Jennifer Marlow Drudge has been selected to be honored by the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame at their banquet on April 29, 2023.
The RCHS Athletic Department will recognize Drudge at half-time of the girls varsity basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19. There will be a reception after the game in Memorial Gymnasium for friends and family to congratulate her on this achievement.
Rushville Consolidated High School 1979 graduate Dennis Goins has been selected to be honored by the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame at their banquet on March 22, 2023.
The RCHS Athletic Department will recognize Goins at half-time of the boys varsity basketball game Friday, Jan. 20. There will be a reception after the game in Memorial Gymnasium for friends and family to congratulate him on this achievement.
