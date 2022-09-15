BHS golf
The Lady Bulldogs capped the regular season with a 159-193 victory over East Central at Grand Oak Golf Course.
Batesville's Emma Weiler was the medalist with a score of 35. Addyson Weiler had 37 followed by Ava South 41, Rhea Miller 46 and Zoey Ahern 52.
Rowan Pies led East Central with a 37.
Lady Pirates soccer
The Lady Pirates were defeated at East Central 13-0.
The Lady Trojans scored five goals against the Pirates in less than eight minutes. The Lady Trojans dominated the game with their passing game, according to Coach Morlan. At the half, East Central led 9-0.
The second half was more of the same with East Central adding four goals.
The Lady Pirates are 4-3 for the season and 0-2 in the conference.
GJHS football
Greensburg's eighth grade football team traveled to Triton Central, losing a hear-breaker 30-24.
The Pirates led for the entire game until Triton Central scored with 1:15 on the clock. In the next possession, the Pirates took the ball all the way to the 5-yard line, but couldn't get it in the end zone, as time expired.
The coaches were very proud of the hardworking and determined Pirates with their no quit attitude. They keep getting better everyday, noted Coach Robbins.
Scoring rushing touchdowns for the Pirates were Miles McKinsey and Noah Martini. Sam Abplanalp had a receiving touchdown from Ethan Bishop. Abplanalp also had a 2-point conversion reception from Bishop. Bryson Chilton added a pair of 2-point conversion receptions.
GJHS volleyball
Greensburg's eighth grade volleyball defeated South Decatur 25-21 and 25-8.
Leading the team with serves were Victoria Stier, Kirkley Lowe, Emma Herbert, Chloe Wentzel, and Grace Moore. The team missed only two serves the entire night.
Greensburg's offense was strong once again with Riley Springmeyer putting down two kills to help lead the team to victory. Helping her on offense was Jenna Richards, Victoria Stier, and Kirkley Lowe. Kirkley Lowe and Emma Herbert had a fantastic setting game, and the team covered the floor very well.
The Greensburg seventh grade volleyball team was victorious over South Decatur 25-10 and 25-10.
Contributing to the success was serving from Brooklyn White 18-of-19 with 11 aces. Carly Greiwe was 6-of-7 with four aces. The group of Audra Gehl, Kylee Powers, Brooklyn White, Madison Weldishofer, Aubrie Barnes-Pettit, Alivia Weber, and Izzie Bruce passed at 93 percent. Aubrie Barnes-Pettit and Alivia Weber both had four spikes.
Carly Greiwe and Kendall Mathews set up for the offense. Aggressive net play came from Jo Jo Zachary, Addie Bennett and Scarlett Schoettmer.
The seventh grade volleyball defeated North Decatur 25-17 and 25-16. Carly Greiwe and Kendall Mathews were 93 percent for their setting percentage. Serving accuracy was better for the Lady Pirates with Brook White, Kendall Mathews, Alivia Weber and Carly Greiwe with seven each. Brook White, Kendall Mathews, Izzie Bruce, and Madison Weldishofer all had two spikes. Aubrie Barnes-Pettit and Alivia Weber both had four spikes. Effective passing came from Audra Gehl, Scarlett Schoettmer and Kylee Powers. Kendall Mathews and Alivia Weber both had three tips. Alivia Weber and Addie Bennett both had two blocks.
NDJH volleyball
The eighth-grade Lady Chargers fought a tough battle against the Greensburg Lady Pirates, but fell short in the end in three sets 18-25, 25-22 and 15-10.
The Lady Chargers are now 7-3 and travel to Jennings County Tuesday.
The Lady Chargers defeated Jac-Cen-Del in two sets 25-22 and 25-14.
Several good passes came from Kinker, Fellows, Custer and Nobbe made Burkhart's flawless sets the perfect opportunities for Scudder, Moeller, Johnson and Litmer.
The seventh-grade Lady Chargers defeated JCD 25-16 and 25-22.
Lions JV football
The junior varsity Lions football team fell to Batesville 40-22. The Lions fell behind at the half 28-0. In the second half, the Lions were able to gain some momentum as quarterback Eli Pavey threw three touchdown passes to receiver Nick Jarman. Other notable performances were running back Quinn Barada, tight end Zach Tressler and wide receiver Carter Woolf. Defensively, the Lions were led by Brody Terrell and Sam Pavey.
BMS cross country
The Batesville Middle School cross country team travelled to Brookville Middle School to compete in a 3-way meet with Brookville and South Dearborn. The girls team had the honor of running first and set a fast pace. Hilary Ziegler was the meet champion, crossing the finish line in a time of 12:22. Jayla Bedel was just two seconds behind her in second second place. Ava Wade was the third runner to cross the finish line while Maycee Holtkamp was fifth, Caitlin Raver sixth, Alexis Schiller ninth and Candie Shane 10th. Due to Brookville having an incomplete team, the Bulldogs earned a perfect score of 15 points to South Dearborn's 48 points.
The boys team had a winning night, as well. Levi Essick was the meet champ crossing the finish line in a time of 11:55. Brody Gibson was next in second place while Hank Bohman was fourth. Robby Bruns placed sixth, Abe Trossman eighth, Ryan Benz ninth and Manan Patel 11th. The Bulldogs defeated South Dearborn with a team score of 21-37.
Batesville Middle School hosted a three-way meet Monday against East Central and Greendale. The girls had the honor of running first and set an incredible pace. Sixth grader Ava Wade was the meet champion with an amazing time of 12:10. Hilary Ziegler crossed the finish line next for the Lady Bulldogs in third place. Jayle Bedel placed fourth followed by Caitlin Raver sixth, Maycee Holtkamp seventh, Alexis Schiller 15th, and Belle Young 16th. As a team, the girls finished with 21 points, defeating an impressive East Central team who finished with a total of 34 points while Greendale had 83 points.
The boys team was led by seventh grader Levi Essick who finished in third place overall in a time of 12:05. Sixth grader Hank Bohman was next at sixth place followed by Robbie Bruns ninth, Abe Trossman 13th, Ryan Benz 14th, Manan Patel 16th and Lucas Gadberry 17th. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs (39) came up short in the team standings to East Central's 20 points. Greendale's team was incomplete.
BMS volleyball
The BMS seventh grade volleyball team defeated South Dearborn 25-9 and 25-21. The top server was Leah Meyer with 10-of-10 at the service line, earning eight points and two aces. Katie Wilhelm had seven points with three aces. Jersey Trenkamp and Payton Yorn each had four points. Molly Gesell chipped in with two points and Ellie Walke had one point. From the front line, Molly Gesell, Jolene Dirkhising and Ellie Walke had two kills each. Katie Wilhelm earned one kill. The team is now 8-2.
The eighth-grade Lady Bulldogs volleyball team notched a conference win over South Dearborn 25-11 and 25-7. Mimi Smith was the top server scoring 13 points including nine aces. Caitlyn Fox had 11 points with five aces. Maddie Haskamp scored six points including an ace. Brooke Wilhelm had four kills to fire up the crowd, while Haskamp chipped in with three kills and a block. Leigh Hertel had two kills, while Sydney Campbell earned one kill at the net. Smith, Hertel, Eliza Weiler, Alexis Gallagher, and Madilyn Meyer were consistent in serve reception, controlling the tempo throughout the match. The team is now 10-0 and hopes to continue its winning ways next week with 3 more matches before heading into the SEI tourney.
The seventh-grade defeated East Central 25-13 and 25-15. Top passers were Isabel Meyer, Abby Miller, Payton Yorn and Marley Denning. Top hitters were Molly Gesell with five kills and Madi Dierckman with two kills. Jersey Trenkamp and Katie Wilhelm each had a kill. From the serving line, Jersey Trenkamp served 12 points with three aces. Katie Wilhelm had eight points with four aces. Madi Dierckman had seven points with three aces. Ellie Walke added four points with one ace. Jolene Kirkhising served one point.
The eighth-grade knocked off East Central 25-16 and 25-18. The team served an impressive 98 percent for the match. Leading the way was Maddie Haskamp who scored eight points with an ace while connecting on all 12 of her serves. Leigh Hertel and Caitlyn Fox were each 11-of-11 with seven points including two aces. Mimi Smith earned four points, while Brooke Wilhelm and Alexis Gallagher chipped in with three and two points respectively. Brooke Wilhelm was aggressive at the net earning five kills, going perfect on all nine of her spikes. Maddie Haskamp added four kills and had two blocks. Sydney Campbell netted four kills, while Ella King added three. Caitlyn Fox contributed two kills, while Ella Weber earned one in the front line.
St. Mary's cross country
The St. Mary's Knights cross country team raced at the Jennings County invitational Monday against seven teams.
The girls team brought home the first place trophy. Alaina Bedel (13:24) placed second overall in the varsity race. Josie Wenning (14:17), Makayla Kieffer (14:18), Frankie Fry (14:19), Josie Slaven (14:28), and Raegan Abplanalp (14:39) finished consecutively taking 7th-11th place ribbons. Katie Fisse (15:32) rounded out the Lady Knights varsity roster taking 16th in the race.
The boys had a great race too with two finishers in the top 15. Braylon Brancamp (12:39) took fifth and Conner Bedel (13:48) took 15th. Fletcher Hash (13:53) finished in 16th. Carson Kendall (15:04) had an impressive sprint to the finish overtaking a runner for 23rd place just at the line. Charles Cornett (15:17) and Landen Fuel (15:24) placed 26th and 28th. Nolan Wells (15:45) took 30th in the varsity race.
The Knights had great races in the JV race as well. Kelsey Slaven (14:51) took home the first place ribbon. Caitlyn Kendall (15:52 PR) finished third. Kylie Harpring (16:49) claimed the seventh place ribbon. Harper Kinsey (17:40) and Mackenzie Lohrum (17:59) placed 10th and 11th. Maxwell Gauck (19:19) earned the eighth place ribbon in the boys' JV race.
BRMS soccer
BRMS soccer hosted a doubleheader with New Castle Thursday. The girls game was played first. BRMS was down 3-1 and rallied late to tie the game at 3-3 which was the final tally. McKenna Norris scored two goals and Emily Rouse added another goal. The BRMS boys scored once in the first half and added two more goals in the second half to win by the score of 3-0. Scoring goals were Orlando Gilbert, Korbin Mastin and Grant Cameron.
BRMS cross country
The BRMS cross country team hosted Shelbyville Thursday. The girls race was very closely contested as the Lady Cubs pulled out the victory by the score of 27-29. Josie Corn ran to victory in a time of 12:58. Also contributing to the Lady Cubs victory were Melaney Mahan third, Kendra Jacobs fifth, Layla Denney seventh, Jasmine Isaacs 11th, Elise Cain 14th, Maggie Wicker 16th and Jessica Maple 19th.
The boys race was dominated by Shelbyville as a team as the Golden Bears came away with a 19-44 victory. Individually, Grant Cameron finished second by one second to Shelbyville's Shia Veach, who won in a time of 11:34. Following Grant for the Cubs were Brady Martz ninth, Antonio Viera 12th, Hunter Evans 19th and Joe Richards 20th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.