BMS girls basketball
The eighth-grade Lady Bulldogs had a victory over South Decatur 49-5. Leading scorers were Grace Walter with 17, Jayne Lamping with 12, Reesa Zimmerman with eight, Adalynn Fledderman with six, Ava Hilbert with four, Addison Luers with two, and Briley Broshears chipping in with one point and two assists. Lady Bulldogs had 15 offensive rebounds.
The eighth-grade Lady Bulldogs defeated South Ripley 29-12. Solid defense by the Lady Bulldogs led to fast breaks and execution on offense. Leading scorers were Adalynn Fledderman with nine, Grace Walter with eight, Reesa Zimmerman with seven and Addison Luers with five.
BMS wrestling
Batesville’s middle school wrestling team fell to Milan Middle School 60-48. Despite the loss, individuals earning wins were Carson Weiler (by pin), Matthew Maher (by pin) Dylan Comer (by pin). Also earning wins via forfeit were Kayden Weiler, Owen Doll, Corbin Davis, Brady Wannell, and Max Meyer.
NDJH girls basketball
The Lady Chargers seventh-grade improved to 5-2 with a 23-8 victory over Hauser. For North, Sophie Rohls had eight points followed by Sarah Moeller seven, Grace Noble five, Jewel Verseman two and Miley Scudder one.
The eighth-grade Lady Chargers defeated Hauser 36-34 to move to 3-6 on the season. For North, Jo Whitaker had 22 points followed by Kendall Hostkoetter six, Dot Robbins four and Annie Waechter four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.