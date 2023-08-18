Lady Pirates golf
The Lady Pirates won a 3-team match at the Tameka Woods Golf Course in Trafalgar Wednesday over Indian Creek and Edinburgh.
Anne Pumphrey led the way for the Lady Pirates with a 50. Zoey Seal carded a 53. Carmen Thackery had a 56 and Mary Harmon shot 63 to round out the scoring.
The Lady Pirates shot a team score of 222, 14 strokes better than Edinburgh and 20 strokes better than Indian Creek.
Greensburg returns to the course at 4:30 p.m. Monday against North Decatur at North Branch Golf Course.
BMS volleyball
Batesville Middle School’s seventh grade volleyball team defeated Greensburg 23-25, 25-12 and 15-8. Members of this year’s team are Carly Blanton, Kiersten Luers, Miki Gutzwiller, Izzy Dierckman, Maliyah Morton, Breauna Broshears, Maci Smith, Riley Balser, Gabby Brown, Hailey Hundley, Alexis Schiller, and Sarah Hunter.
The eighth grade team fell to Greensburg25-23 and 25-22. Katie Wilhelm led the team from the service line connecting on 12 of her 13 serves earning eight points including three aces. Isabel Meyer provided a big spark in set one scoring 7 consecutive points including three aces. Molly Gesell scored four points, while Jersey Trenkamp and Abby Miller chipped in with three points apiece.
Chloe Miller added two points from the service line. Offensively the Lady Dogs were led by Gesell with nine kills, while Wilhelm recorded three kills. Maggie Jelinek, Leah Meyer and Madi Dierckman each earned a kill in the front line.
Defensively, Meyer was the top performer in serve reception, while Gesell and Dierckman both added a stuff block.
GJHS volleyball
The Greensburg Junior High School 7th grade volleyball lost their first match of the season to Batesville in three sets 23-25, 25-12 and 15-8.
According to Coach Burkhart, the team played well in the season opener, but struggled in serving. Top stats were Mallory Bruner 13/15 and five aces and Sophie Buening 9/11 with four aces.
Setting from Peyzlee Ferdinand and Sophie Buening was 93 percent. Passing the ball, Emma Burkhart was 11/13 and Mallory Bruner with 8/10. On the attack, Zoey Schaufert was 3-out-4. Sophie Buening tipped 3-out of-4. Good team playing from Abby Porter, Lila Agee, Alivia Bishop, Maddie Condon, and Mila Dehoff.
St. Mary’s cross country
St. Mary’s cross country runners had their first meet of the season Tuesday against Batesville.
The boys lost to Batesville, but the Knights had three runners earning a ribbon in the top 10. Conner Bedel (13:21), Fletcher Hash (13:29), and Nolan Hash (13:37) took home sixth, eighth and ninth place ribbons. Nolan Wells (14:57), Landen Fuel (16:05), Maxwell Gauck (15:31), and Henry Schutte (17:26) finished out the boys’ roster for the Knights.
The girls also lost, but had a great race. Josie Slaven (13:20) and Kelsey Slaven (14:36) finished in the top 10 with fourth and 10th place ribbons. Caitlyn Kendall (14:57) and Josie Wenning (15:15) took 12th and 15th. Frankie Fry (15:55), Kylie Harpring (17:02), Harper Kinsey (18:57), Tessa Hersley (19:06), Alex Fry (19:07), Zoe Curd (19:33), Sydney Fry (21:16), and Maya Kress (24:33) rounded out the Lady Knights team.
GJHS football
Wednesday, the Greensburg Junior High football team travelled to Franklin County to take on the Wildcats.
The eighth grade came away with a hard-fought victory 22-8.
The Pirates were led on offensive by quarterback Matthew Fields, who threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns on 14-for-19 passing and one extra point through the air.
Catching passing from Fields was Max Buening, Josh Alexander, Mason Herpel, Chance Richards, Levi Muckerheide and Blaine Keller.
The rushing yards were hard to come by against a very talented Franklin County defensive line. Fighting in the trenches all night against that front was our fffensive line of Brody Bedel, Logan Hardebeck, Max Grimes, Tank Wyllie and Dustin Herrera-Nah.
Alexander had two TD’s receiving. Fields added one extra point rushing. Blaine Keller had an extra point and Mason Herpel had a spectacular one-handed reception for a touchdown on fourth down.
Defensively leading tacklers were Carson Beagle, Wyllie, Grimes, Alexander, Herpel, Buening and Richards. The Pirates sacked the Wildcats quarterback five times with Richards recording 3 ½ sacks. Fields was able to secure a late interception to seal the win. The Pirate defense held the Wildcats to only 107 yards total.
The seventh grade lost another heart breaker this week again to the tune of 28-20. The Wildcats controlled the second half after the young Pirates jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead.
Leading the young Pirates offensively were Jai Jackson, Bentley Sageser, Chance Westerfeld, Aaden Dolan, Westyn Lewis and Alex Maze.
Defensively leading tacklers were Jai Jackson, Zach Watkins, Lewis, Maze, Westerfeld, Bandy, Estras Mejia, Luke Stier and Everett Schwagmeier.
