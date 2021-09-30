BMS cross country
GREENSBURG – Batesville’s middle school cross country teams traveled to Greensburg to race in the EIAC meet Monday. The Lady Bulldogs were led by Charlotte Trossman with a time of 13:07 and a fifth place finish. Hilary Ziegler was close behind with a seventh place finish along with Maycee Holtkamp eighth, Jayla Bedel ninth, and Hailey Pierson in 14th. These girls were also named to the All-EIAC team.
Additional varsity runners were Caitlin Raver in 19th, and Belle Young in 24th. The Batesville girl’s team finished second with 43 points to Conference Champions East Central who had 35 points.
The Bulldogs were led by 8th-grader Cannon Clark who was crowned the EIAC champion with a time of 11:19. Following Cannon across the finish line was Lincoln Garrett in eighth, Landon Raver in 13th and Cash Myers in 14th. They also were named to the All-EIAC team. Additional varsity runners include Howard Hund in 16th, Levi Essick in 17th and Winston Garrett in 31st. The boy’s team was crowned EIAC Champions with a team score of 52 to runner up Greensburg’s score of 54.
BRMS cross country
GREENSBURG – The BRMS Cubs competed in the EIAC Cross Country Championships on Monday. The Lady Cubs finished third behind East Central and Batesville. The Lady Cubs were led by Josie Corn finishing 10th (all-conference). Mikayla Herbert was right behind Josie in 11th (all-conference). Other contributors for the Lady Cubs included Melaney Mahan 22nd, Kiara Flannery 25th, Jentri Wallace 27th, Kendra Jacobs 28th and McKenna Norris 38th. Stormie Degner finished 20th in reserve action with Lexi Keith following her in 21st.
The Cubs as a team finished fourth in the boys race behind champion Batesville, Greensburg, and Connersville. The BRMS boys also had two all-conference runners. Logan Jacobs finished seventh (all-conference) and Nathan King finished 10th (all-conference). Other contributors for the Cubs included Grant Cameron 25th, Caleb Schelle 26th, Kyle Jacobs 28th, Trent Gossett 39th and Hunter Evans 43rd.
St. Mary’s cross country
On Monday, St. Mary’s had the final regular season meet. It was at home against North Decatur. The 8th graders from both schools were recognized as it was the Charger’s last regular season meet as well. St. Mary’s had one 8th grader, Wade Schutte, and North had three, Sam Cathey, Olivia Reisman, and Landon Swango.
The Knights took first places for both the boys and girls teams.
For the girls, Alaina Bedel (13:22), Josie Wenning (14:41), Josie Slaven (14:46), and Katie Fisse (14:51) swept the first four finishers in the race. Frankie Fry (15:17), Kylie Harpring (15:58), and Mackenzie Lohrum (16:01 PR) took 9th, 10th, and 11th place.
In the boys’ race, Braylon Brancamp (12:24) and Conner Bedel (13:04 PR) claimed first and second. Wade Schutte (14:13) and Fletcher Hash (14:25) finished fourth and fifth. St. Mary’s also took seventh and eighth ribbons for Charles Cornett (15:31) and Carson Kendall (15:55). Landon Fuel (18:15), Maxwell Gauck (19:51), and Ethan Miller (22:57) rounded out the boys race with 11th, 12th, and 13th places. The Knights will travel to Terre Haute on Saturday to run at the state meet.
Greensburg 8th grade football
The eighth-grade Pirates shut out Batesville 18-0.
Scoring touchdown for the Pirates were Holden Sweet and Corbin Thackery, both having a rushing touchdown. Miles McKinsey had fumble return for touchdown.
Coach Robbins noted, “The game was a very hard fought and a total team effort.”
Lady Bulldogs soccer
The Lady Bulldogs fell to East Central in soccer action. The varsity was defeated 8-0 and the junior varsity lost 9-0.
Lady Pirates soccer
AURORA – The Lady Pirates varsity soccer team traveled to South Dearborn to face the Lady Knights. It only took the Lady Knights two minutes to settle the first of eight goals on the Pirates.
Senior Captain Keeper Ella Lowe saw 36 shots on goal from South Dearborn. She managed to keep 28 of them off the scoreboard. The Lady Pirate defense also had five notable stops helping Lowe.
The Lady Pirates are 3-6 for the season and 0-5 in the conference.
BMS volleyball
The BMS seventh grade volleyball team continued its run in the SEI tourney with a win over Greendale 25-15, 25-8. Top servers were Ella Weber and Caitlyn Fox with six points each. Claire Niese added four points from the service line. Alexis Gallagher, Leigh Hertel and Brooke Wilhelm each had four service points. In the front row, Brooke Wilhelm was perfect in hitting with 8-for-8, earning six kills. Leigh Hertel had three kills. Ellie Westerfeld and Ella King each chipped in one kill. Sydney Campbell added one block at the net.
The BMS eighth grade volleyball team overcame a slow start to the match, bounced back to win set 2, but ultimately fell in heartbreaking fashion to Greendale in set 3. Scores for their second round SEI tourney game were 25-10, 21-25, and 15-12. Top performers were Jade Martin from the service line as she connected on 14-of-15 serves, scoring 11 points including four aces. Addison Luers chipped in 10 service points and worked hard setting up the front line attack. Grace Walter was dominant at the net with 13 kills while going 25-for-26 in spiking for the match. Reesa Zimmerman added four kills. The team had solid contributions all season long from Ava Walsman, Ava Hilbert, Anya Richey, Layney Laker, Briley Broshears, Macy Young, Addi Froehling, and Ashlee Sparks. The team finishes the season with a record of 11-2.
