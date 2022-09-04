Lady Bulldogs soccer
The Lady Bulldogs soccer team picked up a big EIAC victory over South Dearborn by the final of 6-0.
Scoring for the Lady Bulldogs included Elena Kuisel with two goals; and Bella Britch, Billie Puente, Sydney Slavin, and Maggie Weberding each with one goal.
Jadyn Harrington played shut down defense along with Renee Lecher in goal to hold the Lady Knights scoreless.
Lady Lion golf
On Friday, the Lady Lions defeated both New Castle and Hagerstown. Rushville had a team-total of 198 followed by New Castle 204 and Hagerstown 236.
The Lady Lion hot streak continued as the Lady Lions beat their ninth consecutive opponent. Rushville moves to 11-2 on the season.
Rushville's Megan Alexander was the medalist with 47.
Isabella Wilson and Claire Waits both had 49. Emma Tressler and Emilee Jackman both finished with 53.
Rushville hosts Cambridge City Lincoln and Shenandoah Tuesday at Antler Pointe Golf Course for Senior Night for Isabella Wilson, Emilee Jackman and Ariel Winters.
