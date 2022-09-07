Lady Lion soccer
The Lady Lions soccer team traveled to Connersville and fell to the Lady Spartans 6-1.
Rushville senior captain Audrey Gulley had the lone goal for the Lady Lions. Gulley scored off of a breakaway and then was able to dribble around the keeper to find the open net.
Senior captain Belle Gossett had four shots on goal and Gulley and freshman Carly Senour each had one shot on goal. Junior keeper Megan Whitham had 14 saves and allowed five scored goals. Sophomore keeper MJ Seyfferle had three saves for the Lady Lions and allowed one goal.
Rushville's defensive line was able to hold Connersville for two offside calls.
GJHS football
The eighth-grade Greensburg football team fell to Milan 14-6.
The young Pirates started their only scoring drive at the 2 yard line, going 98 yards and ended up scoring on a Zayden Miller pass to Bryson Chilton for the touchdown.
The young Pirates keep working hard and are getting better every week, noted Coach Robbins.
The seventh-grade Pirates picked up an 8-point win over Milan.
The Indians opened the scoring after the Pirates turned the ball over on downs. The Pirates responded quickly with a TD pass from Levi Muckerheide to Matthew Fields down the left sideline. The 2-point conversion was knocked away from Sam Crowell. The score was 6-6 at the half.
Greensburg Coach Hadler called for an onside kick to open the second half. Max Buening not only kicked it, but also recovered the kick. The Pirates threw for another TD, this one to Colt McCalvin on a seam from Muckerheide and then the 2-point conversion made it 14-6.
The Indians pulled to 14-12, but the Pirates were able to put the game away. Muckerheide found McCalvin for another touchdown pass on 4th-and-nine with just 1:27 to play to secure the 20-12 victory.
"It seems like we had our young quarterback throw about 40 times, but the run was not working at all, so we had to try the pass. Big catches by Fields, McCalvin, Beagle, Buening and Crowell spread out the Milan defense enough to wear down the Indians," noted Coach Brogan.
At the end of the game, the defense finished it with a great stand before the interception by McCalvin that sealed the game.
Lions JV football
The Lions junior varsity football team traveled to Franklin County and were defeated 12-0.
Defensively, the Lions were led by Zach Tressler, Sam Pavey, Eli Pavey and Brody Terrell. The offense struggled to get in a rhythm, but were led by the rushing attack of Quinn Barada and Eli Pavey.
BMS cross country
The Batesville Middle School Cross Country team hosted a dual meet against Connersville Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs stepped up to the line first against an incomplete Connersville team, who only brought four runners to compete in the girls race. Sixth grader Ava Wade was the meet champion, crossing the finish line first with a time of 12:44. Taking second through fifth place were the following BMS runners: Jayla Bedel, Hilary Ziegler, Caitlin Raver, and Maycee Holtkamp. Sixth grader Alexis Schiller came in next in seventh place and Belle Young was ninth.
The boys team came away with a win, just edging out Connersville with a score of 27-28. Seventh grader Levi Essick was the meet champion with a time of 12:22. Other varsity runners coming in behind Essick included Brody Gibson fourth, Hank Bohman fifth, Abe Trossman eighth, Robby Bruns ninth, Ryan Benz 11th, and Tripp Hertel 13th.
NDJH volleyball
The eighth-grade Lady Chargers suffered their first loss at home against the Batesville Lady Bulldogs 25-16 and 25-8. North is 5-1 on the season.
GJHS cross country
The Greensburg Junior High Lady Pirates cross country team traveled through thunder clouds and lightning to compete in the Grizzly Classic Invitational Saturday in Franklin. The Lady Pirates placed eighth out of 16 participating teams after an hour lightning delay pushed back their initial start time. Center Grove Central won the event. The boys race was canceled due to the inclement weather.
Madeline Risher led her teammates with an award winning 16th place finish out of 126 varsity competitors. Madeline ran a personal record, breaking 13 minutes for the first time in her career. Lulu Webb, Tensley Brewsaugh, Emma O'Sullivan and Ella Kate Stewart also ran personal best times. Stewart improved the most by shedding an entire minute.
SDJH volleyball
The Lady Cougars seventh grade volleyball team defeated Edinburgh 22-25, 25-24 and 15-6. Top servers for the Lady Cougars were Raegan Benge 12-of-14 with 10 points and Riley Benge 10-of-12 with eight points.
The eighth grade team also defeated the Lancers with the scores of 25-20 and 25-22. The Lady Cougars were 90 percent serving as a team. Taylor Somers was 15-of-16 with 13 points. Carmen Kroger was 8-of-8 with six points. Liz Bennett was 7-of-8 with five points. RieAnna Haley was 6-of-7 with four points and Lilli Hamer was 5-of-5 with three points.
GJHS volleyball
The seventh grade GJHS volleyball team traveled to Greendale and were victorious in two sets 25-17 and 25-18. In set 1, the Lady Pirates were off to a slow start, but gained momentum as it played out. Madison Weldishofer served six straight points with three aces to help lift the Lady Pirates to the win. Aubree Barnes-Pettit served 10-of-11 with five aces. Setting percentage was 92 percent from the team of Kendall Mathews and Carly Greiwe. Greendale had hard and accurate serving, but Greensburg's passing crew - Madison Weldishofer, Audra Gehl, Kylee Powers, Alivia Weber, and Brooklyn White - was up to the task. Aubree Barnes-Pettit and Alivia Weber had three attacks followed by Addie Bennett two, and Scarlett Schoettmer, JoJo Zachary, Izzie Bruce, Audra Gehl, Kendall Mathews with one each. Carly Greiwe, Kendall Mathews and Aubree Barnes-Pettit all had one tip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.