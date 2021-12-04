GJHS basketball
Greensburg’s eighth-grade boys basketball team defeated East Central 37-24. For the Pirates, Ethan Smith scored 20 points followed by Karson Templeton seven, Luke Hoeing four, Kameron Parkinson two, Klein Lowe two and Corbin Thackery two.
The seventh-grade Pirates dropped their second game this week, losing to East Central 27-0. Scoring for the Pirates were Myles McKinsey 10, Jacoby Miller six and Logan Simpson four.
BMS basketball
Batesville’s eighth-grade basketball team fell to Greendale 29-28. The Bulldogs gave up a couple 3-pointers early and fell behind 12-7 after the first quarter. Batesville had a strong team effort defensively holding Greendale to just two points in the second quarter and tying up the game 14-14 at half. Greendale had a strong start to the second half, but Batesville continued to battle and clawed their way back to a one point game. Batesville had a full court shot fall short at the buzzer as the Bulldogs lost just their second game of the season.
Leading all scorers was Brayden Maple with 14 points, followed by Trenten Luers 10, Cayden Drake two, and Owen Enneking two. Batesville moves to 7-2.
The seventh-grade team picked up win No. 5 of the season with a win against Greendale by a score of 43-19. The first quarter started out slowly for the Bulldogs offensively with only Carson Hartley scoring all five points and the Bulldogs trailing 7-5. At the start of the second quarter, Caleb Laker hit a 3-pointer that seemed to get the Bulldogs fired up. The defensive toughness lead to more scoring opportunities for the Bulldogs and found themselves up 15-9. Starting of the third quarter, the Bulldogs didn’t let up and went on a scoring spear. The Bulldogs didn’t give up a point until the late in the third quarter and outscored the tigers 28-10 in the second half.
Stepping up for the Bulldogs and leading the way was Caleb Laker with 14 points followed by Kamryn Holcomb 10,Carson Rupp six, Carson Hartley five, Issaac Weber four and Preston Blessing four. Batesville moves to 5-4 on the season.
BRMS basketball
The BRMS boys basketball teams were on the road Thursday at the St. Michael. The seventh-grade team rebounded from a loss on Tuesday to take a convincing 43-16 victory.
The Cubs scoring attack was led by Malaki Knight with 14 points. Braydon Martz, Caleb Schelle, and Owen Zachery each had six points. Zy Adams and Gavin Owen had four points a piece. Benson Crowder added three points.
The BRMS eighth-grade team was defeated by a strong St. Michael team 43-18. Liam Gurley led the way with nine points. Carter Woolf added five points. Trent Gossett had two points. Rayden Edwards and Will Ervin each had one point.
JCD basketball
The eighth-grade Eagles fell to the Rising Sun Shiners 32-18.
For the Eagles, Lane Carroll tallied seven points, six rebounds and one steal. Noah Jones had four points, two rebounds, one steal and one block. Caden Kohlman had four points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist. Kellar Vachet added two points and one rebound.Case Comer had one point and two rebounds. Wyatt Comer finished with four rebounds, one steal and one assist. Carson Comer pulled down three rebounds and Marshall Johnson had two rebounds.
In the seventh-grade contest, JCD posted a 54-42 victory.
For JCD, Blake Wagner finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, four steals, two blocks and one assist. Neil Sullivan added 13 points, five rebounds, three steals, one block and two assists. Darian Greishop tallied nine points, two rebounds, three steals and two assists. Brody Huff had three points and two steals. Beckham Comer had two points, two rebounds and one assist. Kingston Buckler score two points. Logan Meyer added two points and one rebound. Matt Taylor grabbed one rebound.
