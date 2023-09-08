GJHS soccer
The Greensburg Junior High School soccer team picked up a pair of wins this week.
Tuesday, the Pirates traveled to Union County and returned with an 8-1 victory.
The game started with a bang as Bronson Meyer netted an early goal, setting the tone for the Pirates. As the first half continued, Wyatt Yake added two more goals on the board, followed by his brother, Parker Yake, whose blast into the net gave the Pirates a comfortable lead as they headed into the second half of the game.
Wyatt Yake had a huge game. Four more goals in the second half game him six for the game.
Wednesday, the Pirates hosted the Glendale Tigers.
GJHS opened the scoring with an assist from Wyatt Yake to Parker Yake.
After a hard-fought battle, it was Wyatt Yake who found the back of the net in the second half, securing the second and ultimately, the last goal of the game for the Pirates.
Keys to the win were the play of Aiden Tuttle and Adrian Shrader along with the saves in goal by keeper Eric Witkemper.
These two victories boost the team’s record to 10-0 on the season. The Pirates will be in action again on their home turf Tuesday, hosting Jennings County.
BRMS cross country
The Benjamin Rush Middle School cross country teams hosted New Castle Wednesday. Hudson Schutz once again ran to victory in the boys’ race for BRMS in a time of 12:05. Following Hudson for the Cubs were Joe Richards fourth, Brady Martz fifth, Mason Parmerlee eighth, Ian Branson ninth, Nathaniel Ditman 12th and John Wehr 14th. The Cubs defeated the Trojans by the narrowest of margins 27-28.
In the girls’ race, Jasmine Isaacs led the way for the Lady Cubs finishing in third place. Aubree Worley was close behind in fourth place. Maggie Wicker finished sixth place. Both teams were incomplete as neither had the minimum of five runners to record a team score.
BRMS hosts the Rushville Invitational Saturday with the girls’ race starting at 9:30 a.m. and the boys’ race following.
BMS volleyball
The Batesville Middle School seventh grade volleyball team fell to Milan 25-17 and 25-19. According to Coach Ehrman, Hailey Hundley and Sarah Hunter both had good passing to set up the Batesville attack. Maci Smith had three kills and one stuff block. Riley Balser had two kills while Breauna Broshears and Miki Gutzwiller chipped in one kill each. Izzy Dierckman led with six service points. Smith added five service points. Broshears had four points and Gutzwiller had three points. Carly Blanton chipped in one service point.
The BMS eighth grade defeated Milan 25-16 and 25-12. The team served with an 94 percent efficiency to help secure the win. This was significant as it was an area of focus during Wednesday's practice, according to Coach Prickel. Leading the way with 11 service points including five aces was Katie Wilhelm. Abby Miller earned nine points in 12 good serves, while Madi Dierckman scored five points with three aces. Jersey Trenkamp served points with two aces. Isabel Meyer served three points. Molly Gesell led with seven kills. Maggie Jelinek contributed three kills, while Leah Meyer, Raegan Hixon, Ellie Walke, Chloe Miller, and Wilhelm had one kill each.
The back row play of Isabel Meyer, Abby Miller, Jersey Trenkamp, Payton Yorn, and Marley Denning was especially consistent in both serve reception and digs, according to Coach Prickel. The team is now 6-1.
GJHS football
Greensburg Junior High Football teams traveled to Milan Tuesday. The Pirates eighth grade had a battle on their hands the whole game with the bigger Milan team, but in the end, the Pirates prevailed with a 26-6 win.
Running back Josh Alexander had 160 total receiving and rushing yards with two receiving touchdowns and defensively, he added four tackles and two sacks to the tally sheet.
Quarterback Matthew Fields completed 14-of-29 passes for 245 yards, four touchdowns and an extra point. Besides Alexander’s two scores, Mason Herpel and Chance Richards recorded touchdowns and Max Buening the extra point receiving. Others making key receptions on the night were Levi Muckerheide and Carson Beagle.
The offensive and defensive lines worked hard all night to keep the bigger and stronger Indians at bay. Members are Max Grimes, Brody Bedel, Dustin Herrera-Nah, Logan Hardebeck, Ethan Blodgett and Kaynen Ray.
Special teams standouts were Isaac Thompson, Dalton Slaughter, Blaine Keller, Kolton Bowling and Henry Cunningham.
Defensively, the Piraets held Milan to 182 total yards. Carson Beagle had seven solo tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception. Max Buening added one tackle for loss. Fields had an interception. Richards forced a fumble. Max Grimes forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and added one sack. Herpel recorded five solo and three assisted tackles.
The Pirate seventh grade lost to the Indians 30-6.
Leading the young Pirates offensively were Jai Jackson, Bentley Sageser, Chance Westerfeld, Aaden Dolan and Westyn Lewis.
Leading the defense were Jackson, Estras Mejia, Dolan, Westerfeld, Henry C., Blaine Keller, Gavin Keller, Josiah Alexander, Ethan Bennett, Alex Maze, Daelyn Bandy and Luke Stier.
The Pirates are finally coming home after the first six games on the road. The young Pirates take on the Triton Central Tigers at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.