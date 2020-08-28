Greensburg tennis
Greensburg’s tennis team knocked off Franklin Community 3-2 with a sweep of the singles matches.
The Pirates defeated Jennings County 4-1.
“We played well at all spots. No. 1 doubles lost a close match in straight sets, but played much better than they have been. Singles continues to be our strong suit,” Coach Rigney noted.
Greensburg beat East Central 5-0.
Greensburg volleyball
CONNERSVILLE – In an EIAC volleyball match-up between Greensburg and Connersville, the Lady Pirates cruised to a 25-10, 25-8 and 25-17 victory over the Lady Spartans. Greensburg is now 9-0 on the season.
“It was a solid night for us and it gave us a chance to mix up the line-up a bit,” Coach Rigney said.
Greensburg stays in EIAC competition as the Lady Pirates travel to Rushville on Tuesday.
NDJH volleyball
WESTPORT – The eighth-grade Lady Charger volleyball team (3-0) defeated host South Decatur 25-16 and 25-15.
Clare Kinker and Kelsey Haley each had 8-point serving streaks.
Gabi Adams, Sydney Rohls, Madi Allen, Ally Whitaker and Hannah Gorrell controlled the net with several kills and blocks.
Zoey Hersley, Anna Mauer, Brooke Mauer and Laney Saunders were solid passing the ball to Hannah Gorrell and Kelsey Haley to set up the offense.
The seventh-grade Lady Chargers fell to South Decatur 25-21, 12-25 and 18-16.
North’s Kendal Hoestkoetter served nine aces. Mia Stier had three attacks at the net and Jo Whitaker made crucial passes in the match.
Lady Pirates soccer
BATESVILLE – The Lady Pirates soccer team opened EIAC action at Batesville. The Lady Bulldogs knocked off Greensburg 8-0. The Lady Bulldogs dominated the passing game and only allowed the Pirate to take nine shots.
Greensburg’s keeper Ella Lowe faced 43 shots on goal and managed to save all but eight. Macy Smith led the Lady Pirates with five shots. Mykenzi Morlan attempted three shots and Emily Rosales attempted one.
The Lady Pirates are 3-2 and travel to South Ripley at 5 p.m. Tuesday and to Madison at 5 p.m. Thursday.
GJHS hosts BRMS in cross country action
GREENSBURG – Greensburg’s junior high cross country teams hosted Benjamin Rush Middle School on Thursday.
For the girls, Greensburg won 18-42.
Lexiyne Harris led the Lady Pirates with a first place finish in 12:46. Tori Gauck was the runner up of the night with Tiffani Gramman (3rd), Anika Poling (5th), Madisyn Morlan (7th), Grace Schutte (8th) and Allison Kunze (10th). Gauck, Gramman, Morlan, Schutte, Anna Marie Hackman, Brianna Berkemeier, and Maddie Brewsaugh all dropped time from their previous season bests. Brianna Berkemeier improved the most by shedding more than three minutes.
For the Lady Cubs, Mikayla Herbert finished 4th, Carly Senour was 6th, Jentri Wallace 9th, Brooke Means 15th, Jorja Ellis 16th and Lacie Madden 17th.
For the boys, BRMS won the meet 25-31.
Brayden Emery led Greensburg with a runner-up finish followed by teammates Paxton Harris (3rd), Luke Hoeing (6th), Xavier Cassis (9th), Alex Walden (11th), Zack Blodgett (14th) and Mason McNulty (15th). Cassis, Walden, McNulty, Luther Berkemeier, Ethan Clifford, and Holden Shera all improved. Luther Berkemeier shed the most time with almost a four minute drop.
Hunter Parmerlee ran to victory in a time of 11:34 to lead the Cubs. Isaac Krodel finished 4th followed by Wyatt Jacobs 5th, Isaac Schelle 7th, Logan Jacobs 8th, Dustin King 10th, Jacob Lilly 12th, Griffin Norris as 13th, Jacob Schwendenman 18th, Trent Gossett 20th, Mason Mosburg 21st and David Hull 22nd.
St. Mary’s Knights XC
The St. Mary’s Knights cross country teams (2-0) traveled to Connersville on Thursday. St. Mary’s boys and girls both came home with victories. Carson Miller and Braylon Brancamp led the race bringing home first and second overall for the boys. Wade Schutte took fifth place and Carson Kendall brought home eighth. Conner Bedel set his new PR of 16:04 putting him ninth overall in the contest. Collin Maloney finished 10th. Logan Fisse and Landon Swango placed 12th and 13th. Rounding out the Knights roster were Maxwell Gauck and Ethan Miller placing 19th and 21st.
The girls had an impressive race taking four of the top five finishers: Alaina Bedel (1st), Katie Fisse (2nd), Frankie Fry (4th), and Josie Wenning (5th). Kylie Harpring took seventh overall and Adelynn Stier placed 10th in the race. The boys and girls both have a strong start to their season with undefeated 2-0 records.
St. Mary’s volleyball
St. Mary’s seventh-grade volleyball team lost to Morristown 25-10 and 25-22. St. Mary’s eighth-grade defeated Morristown 25-18 and 25-18.
