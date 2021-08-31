Batesville golf
The Batesville Lady Bulldogs placed 16th in the Hall of Fame Classic held at Eagle Pointe in Bloomington. Batesville finished with a team score of 372.
Batesville was led by junior Emma Weiler with an 18-hole score of 77, which was tied for 18th best in the field of 95 golfers.
Addyson Weiler was tied for 42nd with an 86, while Josie Meyer finished tied for 55th with a 90.
Other players for the Lady Bulldogs were Madilyn Pohlman and Rhea Miller.
GJHS football
Greensburg’s eighth grade football team took on Lawrenceburg and lost in a good game 26-12.
Tyler Dean had two touchdown receptions, one for 30 yards and one for 54 yards. Both passes came from quarterback Karson Templeton.
Overall, the young Pirates play very well with only 14 players available on a very hot and humid day, Coach Robbins noted.
