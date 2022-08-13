JCD soccer
The Jac-Cen-Del soccer team hosted White River Valley in a scrimmage in preparation for the upcoming season. In the first quarter (varsity), the score was 0-0. JCD had six shots on goal and WRV had two.
In the second quarter (JV), WRV scored at the 11:03 mark to lead 1-0. JCD had six shots on goal and WRV had four.
The third quarter (varsity) saw JCD’s Caleb White score at 18:05 with an assist from Carson Hughes. At 7:31, Luke Meyer scored off the assist from White. JCD tallied eight shots on goal and held WRV to two.
At the end of regular play, JCD wins 2-1. In the penalty shoot out, the final score was JCD 12, WRV 6.
Ben Schoettmer had four saves for the Eagles.
Two full crates of food were collected for the food pantry.
Golf outing
The Rotary Club of Batesville announced its annual Fall Charity Golf Tournament at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept 16. Send an email to meldon@etczone.com for the entry form. Entry fee is $80 per person or $320 per foursome. Proceeds go to the “Rotary Help a Student Fund” at Southeastern Indiana Career Center.
RCHS all sports tickets
Rushville Consolidated High School’s all sport tickets are on sale in the Athletic Office at Memorial Gym. Golden Lion tickets are $60. Adult all sport tickets are $50 and student all sport tickets are $40. Tickets will also be available to purchase at the first home football game Aug. 19 as the Lions host Milan.
Drake Sports events
Drake Sports is offering a tournament for baseball and softball teams ranging from 8U to 16U.
Teams play three games in pool play on Saturday and then single elimination on Sunday. Team awards are given to first and second place.
On Aug. 20-21, the Batesville Bats Invitational will be held at the Plex in Batesville. Tournaments are available or 8U to 16U baseball and 8U to 14U softball.
On Sept. 10 and 11, the Patriot Day Classic will be held at the Decatur County Sports Complex in Greensburg. Tournaments are available or 8U to 16U baseball and 8U to 14U softball.
Plans are also in the works for Sept. 17 and 18 for the Citizenship Day Classic in Lawrenceburg.
For more information, visit DrakeSportsandEvents.com or contact Paul Drake at (502) 523-2224.
