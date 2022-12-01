North C-Team
The Chargers C-Team traveled to Waldron to face the Mohawks in their first conference game of the year. The Chargers came out of the gate strong, scoring 14 points in the first quarter to lead 14-10.
The Chargers never trailed in the game after this point. The Mohawks gained a little ground in the second quarter, cutting the lead to three at the half. The Mohawks continued this trend into the third, evening the score at 26-26 heading to the fourth quarter.
However, in the fourth quarter, the Chargers defense prevailed and as they held the Mohawks to just six points and capitalized on some late turnovers to score 11, sealing the victory 37-32. The Chargers are now 2-0 on the season and play a home contest against Greensburg on Thursday.
The Chargers were led in scoring by Garrett Schwering, who had 13 points and also grabbed seven rebounds. Hayden Ramsey added 11 points and two assists. Brody Barker added seven points and four rebounds. Mason Kunz scored four points and Brayden Smith scored two points.
GJHS basketball
Greensburg’s eighth-grade basketball team traveled to South Dearborn to play the Squires. In a very physical game, the Pirates were defeated 53-39.
For the Pirates, Jacoby Miller finished with 22 points and two rebounds. Andrew Bowman added 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. Logan Simpson had two points and two boards. Ian Dickson scored two points.
The young Pirates are back in action Thursday at East Central with the seventh-grade starting at 5:30 p.m.
Lions basketball
The Lions C-Team lost at North Decatur by a score of 43-11. Tristin Pease led Rushville in scoring with eight points.
The junior varsity Lions lost at home to Shelbyville by a score of 49-30. Clayton Chase had nine points and Isaac Schelle had seven points to lead Rushville.
In the varsity game, Rushville lost to Shelbyville 55-45. XxZavien Jenkins had 14 points and Kameron Morton added 12 points for the Lions.
BRMS basketball
The Benjamin Rush Middle School boys basketball teams hosted the St. Mary’s Knights of Greensburg Monday. The seventh grade game went down to the final buzzer as a St. Mary’s 3-pointer fell short giving BRMS the victory by the score of 34-32.
Scoring for the Cubs included Emmett Knecht 15 points, Caleb Short-Ogunmola six points, Gabe Johnson six points, Braydin Pease three points, Ryder Flannery two points and Brady Martz two points.
The eighth grade Cubs played a dominating second half as they pulled away to a 49-19 victory over the Knights.
Scoring for the Cubs included Zy Adams 13 points, Owen Zachery 11 points, Caleb Schelle six points, Grant Cameron six points, Benson Crowder six points, Gavin Owen three points, Malaki Knight two points and Braydon Martz two points.
The BRMS Cubs boys basketball teams were on the road at East Central Tuesday. The seventh grade Cubs jumped out to a 17-3 lead after the first quarter and went on to win 39-19. The Cubs were led in scoring by Emmett Knecht with 17 points. Ryder Flannery added eight points. Braydin Pease tallied seven points. Hudson Schutz had four points. Gabe Johnson scored two points. Jaxon Barry added a free throw for one point.
The eighth grade Cubs were defeated by the host Trojans 55-28. The Cubs were led in scoring by Owen Zachery with 14 points including four 3-pointers. Malaki Knight had nine points. Zy Adams had three points. Ethan Evans rounded out the Cubs scoring with two points.
JCD basketball
Jac-Cen-Del played host to South Ripley in junior high basketball action. In the seventh-grade game, South Ripley won 52-22.
For the Eagles, Will Meyer finished with seven points and two rebounds. Parker Pindell added seven points and three rebounds. Conner Yeggy and Sam Johnson both had two points and two rebounds. Aiden Maloney had two points and one rebound.
South Ripley edged JCD in the eighth grade game 51-48.
For the Eagles, Darian Greishop led the way with 18 points followed by Blake Wagner 12, Brody Huff eight, Neil Sullivan six and Kingston Buckler four.
On the road at Franklin County, JCD’s seventh grade fell 30-12.
For the Eagles, Meyer had six points and one block. Yeggy scored three points. Pindell added three points, two rebounds and two steals. Maloney had three rebounds and one block. Patrick and Harrison both had one steal.
JCD won the eighth grade game 44-21.
For the Eagles, Buckler and Wagner both had 12 points followed by Sullivan 11, Grieshop seven, Huff five and Meyer two.
