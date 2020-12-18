Pirate XC awards
Greensburg’s boys cross-country team recognized award winners earlier this week.
Bryant Merritt received the Mental Attitude for his hard work, positive attitude and excellent sportsmanship throughout the 2020 season. Bryant was a varsity runner in nine of the 10 meets for the Pirates and set a new personal best on seven occasions.
Cameron Schwartz earned the Most Improved award. Schwartz ran five personal bests throughout the season, dropping almost three minutes and finishing with his fastest time of 18 minutes, 33 seconds.
Junior Sawyer Sanders was named MVP. Sanders was the No. 1 runner for Greensburg in five of the 10 races. He was the Decatur County champ and earned All-EIAC recognition for the second time in three years. Sanders set four season bests and broke the 18:00 barrier on three different occasions. His fastest time of 2020 was at the EIAC Championships when he ran 17:48.
NDJH hoops
North’s eighth-grade basketball team traveled to Jac-Cen-Del. The Chargers opened the game with outstanding first quarter defense, allowing North to jump out to a 10-0 lead. North continued the solid defensive effort in the second quarter, leading by a score of 20-5 at halftime. The game concluded with the Chargers picking up their sixth win of the season by a score of 42-18.
Brad Krieger had game-high scoring honors with 11 points while also collecting a game-high 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Hudson Herbert boosted the Chargers with excellent point guard play by scoring eight points, collecting three rebounds, dishing out three assists, and had a game-high three steals while committing no turnovers.
Brady Mauer scored 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while grabbing six rebounds and finishing the game playing point guard.
Mason Morris played outstanding defense, shutting down offensive options. He had four points, five rebounds and one steal.
Landon Swartzentruber came off the bench to record two points, two rebounds and had one steal.
Marshall Snell brought energy to the team and had one point, six rebounds, one assist and two steals.
Brayden Smith had two points and two rebounds.
Finishing the scoring for the Chargers were Garrett Schwering with two points and two rebounds and Hayden Ramsey with two points and one rebound.
Every player that dressed for the eighth-grade team was able to score.
The Chargers are now 6-1 on the season.
GJHS basketball
Greensburg’s eighth-grade boys basketball lost a tough game Thursday at Brownstown in overtime, 51-42.
Scoring for the Pirates were Jack McKinsey 20, Kaden Acton nine, Payton Cordray nine, Paxton Harris three, Lance Coy one.
The seventh-graders lost to Brownstown 50-16.
Scoring for Greensburg were Kameron Parkinson seven, Chase Youngman five, Ethan Smith two, Jacob Duerstock one and Trent Stuart one.
