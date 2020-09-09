Lady Pirates volleyball
Greensburg volleyball had a successful Saturday defeating Brown County 25-15, 25-16 and 25-9.
“We got better each game today becoming more aggressive and executing offensively,” Coach Rigney said.
At the net, Anna West led with 21 kills, followed by Josie Nobbe with 14. Serving very effectively was Hannah Messer who was 17-17 with five aces. Along with Hannah, Taylor Cooney was 17-18, and Anna West was 15-16 with three aces.
Cooney put up 37 assists and Hannah Messer kept alive 13 defensive digs while Josie Nobbe was active and dug 12.
Pirates soccer
GREENSBURG - Visiting Jac-Cen-Del picked up a win at Greensburg on the pitch by the final of 4-1.
The Pirates honored seniors Shane Able, Jimmie Day, Adam Hamilton, Christian Hensley, Nathan Navarra, Sage O'Mara, Addison Roblero, and Garrett Schreiner, as well as team manager, Brady Hahn, before the game. According to the coaching staff, each one of the seniors has made a tremendous impact on and off the field for Greensburg and will be greatly missed.
In a very defensive game for the Pirates, senior Jimmie Day registered 14 saves throughout the course of the game, his highest save count for the season.
Late in the second half, junior Luke Hellmich scored to prevent the Pirates from being shut out. Hellmich has registered a point (goal or assist) in every game for the Pirates this season.
The loss pushes the Pirates to 2-4.
North Decatur golf
On Tuesday, the Lady Chargers golf team traveled to Grand Oaks Golf Club to face East Central. East Central finished with a 247 followed by 258 for North.
The Lady Chargers were led by Laronda Schwartz with 61.
Katy Kinker and Kenda Sieg both carded 65.
Rilie Sieg finished with 67.
Lady Lions soccer
The Lady Lion soccer team fell to EIAC foe Connersville 6-0.
The Lady Lions had 21 shots on goal. Lily Krodel and Lexi Morris both had five shots. Olivia Dora added four shots. Belle Gossett had three shots. Alexus Erlewein chipped in with two shots. Audrey Gettinger and Savannah Gray both had one shot.
Rushville’s defensive line held the Spartans to two offsides calls. Sophomore keeper Kelby Roberts had 18 saves.
Lady Pirates golf
GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates finished second at the Greensburg Country Club in a 3-team match with Columbus East and Jennings County.
Led by Harley Gant’s 42, Columbus East won the match with 182. Greensburg was second with 207 and Jennings County finished with 224.
Greensburg was led by a 48 from Elizabeth Mitchell and a 49 from Megan Reisman.
Anne Pumphrey shot 52 and Mollie Pumphrey shot 58 to round out the scoring for the Lady Pirates.
Greensburg travels to Hidden Valley Golf Course Thursday to take on Lawrenceburg and Batesville.
Lion JV football
RUSHVILLE - The Lion junior varsity football team lost to New Castle 28-14. The Lions trailed in the first half and rallied to cut the deficit in the third, but a late Trojan touchdown made the final margin 14-points.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Rector threw two touchdown passes in the losing effort. Fellow freshman Chase Woolf and sophomore Matthew Komlanc each caught a touchdown pass. Sophomore Jayden Roosa led the Lions rushing attack.
Leading the Lions on the defensive side of the ball were Zach Williams, Roosa and Keegan Bowles.
On Sept. 8, the Lions JV squad traveled to Franklin County to take on a tough Wildcat unit. The Lions were unable to get much going in the first half. Promising drives were plagued by mistakes and penalties in the second half and Rushville was eventually blanked by a score of 52-0.
Rector completed passes to Woolf and freshmen Pacey Dye and Landon Browning. Harper Miller led the Lions' rushing attack.
Defensively, freshman Jacob Crowder and sophomores Sam Barada and Brian Simmermon led the Lions.
St. Mary’s cross country
The St. Mary's cross country team raced against North Decatur and Morristown on Tuesday at North Branch Golf Course. The Knights dominated with a win for both boys and girls.
Carson Miller (12:58) and Braylon Brancamp (13:07) led the Knights in the boys race with first and second place finishes. Wade Schutte (14:28), Carson Kendall (14:53), Conner Bedel (14:48), Collin Maloney (15:46), and Landon Swango (16:47) brought home consecutive placements 6th-10th overall. Maxwell Gauck (23:14) and Ethan Miller (26:05) ribboned 13th and 14th overall.
The girls also took home a team win with Alaina Bedel (13:47) and Frankie Fry (14:59) taking second and third overall. Katie Fisse (15:12) and Josie Wenning (15:15) finished fifth and sixth. Kylie Harpring finished eighth with a 16:57 and Adelynn Stier took home the 12th place ribbon running a 17:52.
St. Mary will travel to Rushville on Saturday to compete in the Rushville Invitational.
NDJH volleyball
The eighth-grade Lady Charger volleyball team fell to visiting Batesville in tight two sets 25-22 and 25-21.
GJHS cross country
The Greensburg junior high cross country teams hosted East Central and Franklin County on Tuesday. The boys (25 points) were victorious over both East Central (30 points) and Franklin County. The Lady Pirates with 29 points came in second just one point shy of the Lady Trojans 28 points. The Lady Wildcats placed third with 83 points.
Brayden Emery led the entire boys race and won his second meet of the season with a solid time of 11:41. All the boys ran competitively for the team win. Ethan Clifford was the PR star of the night by shedding 22 seconds from his previous best.
Lexyine Harris led the entire girls race again and won her fourth meet of the season. Tori Gauck and Tiffani Gramman both improved from their previous best this season. Tiffani improved the most by dropping 15 seconds and was just a couple of seconds from setting a new career personal record time.
